Sydney Hobart Race sidelines Two-Handed division of boats and sailors

The Sydney Hobart Race has decided that the new Two-Handed division of boats will not be eligible to compete against fully crewed boats in divisions or for the overall race win.

The Cruising Yacht Club of Australia continues planning for a 76th edition of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race in Dec 2020.

But, they have amended the 2020 Rolex Sydney Hobart Notice of Race so that two-handed entrants will only be scored within their own handicap category divisions

Commodore Noel Cornish said, “With hindsight, because of our enthusiasm in embracing two-handed sailing, we may have acted too quickly allowing two-handed boats to be eligible to compete for one of sailing’s most prestigious trophies, the Tattersall Cup,”

The CYCA will initiate a new perpetual trophy for the IRC Two-Handed overall winner.