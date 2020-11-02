Illusion 2020 National Championships battle to the finish

The rescheduled Illusion 2020 National Championship finally took place at Bembridge Sailing Club over the weekend of 31 Oct-1 Nov.
Where despite the rain and strong wind conditions, 29 entries arrived to race in Bembridge Harbour.
Overall after six incident packed races, Mark Downer retained his National title, with a two point advantage over Bruce Huber in second, with Alex Downer taking third.
Ninth placed Rosie Gosling was first lady, Raymond Simonds in 6th overall the first over 65, and 12th placed Robin Ebsworth the first over 80!
Jack Grogan, who tied on points with third placed Alex Downer, claimed first visitor prize.
More photos available here . . .
Illusion 2020 National Championship – Final after 6 races (29 entries)
1st 164 Mark Downer – – 1 3 2 1 1 1 – – 6 pts
2nd 101 Bruce Huber – – 2 1 1 2 2 5 – – 8 pts
3rd 166 Alex Downer – – 7 2 5 7 7 3 – – 24 pts
4th 86 Jack Grogan – – 8 4 8 4 6 2 – – 24 pts
5th 161 Ed Peel – – 4 6 3 9 5 R – – 27 pts
6th 165 Raymond Simonds – – 6 7 7 5 3 10 – – 28 pts
7th 68 Bill Daniels – – 3 8 10 8 4 6 – – 29 pts
8th 135 Alastair Speare‑Cole – – 13 5 9 3 13 8 – – 38 pts
9th 130 Rosie Gosling – – 10 R 4 12 9 9 – – 44 pts
10th 153 Philip Russell – – 19 12 13 14 12 4 – – 55 pts
11th 12 Robin Ebsworth – – 11 13 12 10 17 11 – – 57 pts
12th 12 Rory Morrison – – R 15 6 16 10 14 – – 61 pts
13th 4 Nigel Grogan – – 9 R S 6 14 12 – – 71 pts
14th 155 David Russell‑Jones – – 14 22 R 13 15 7 – – 71 pts
15th 138 Caroline Simonds – – 16 19 16 17 18 15 – – 82 pts
16th 67 Phil Aspenal – – 21 21 15 18 19 18 – – 91 pts
17th 140 David Peerless – – S S S 11 8 13 – – 92 pts
18th 125/144 Justin Biddle – – 12 9 R R S 19 – – 100 pts
19th 138 Colin Simonds – – R 10 S R S S – – 100 pts
20th 147 Monty Irwin – – S S S 15 11 16 – – 102 pts
21st 151 John Raymond – – 17 16 11 S S S – – 104 pts
22nd 163 Simon Childs – – 5 11 S R S S – – 106 pts
23rd 80 Olly Laughton‑Scott – – 20 14 17 R S S – – 111 pts
24th 149 Andy Christie – – 18 20 14 R S S – – 112 pts
25th 152 Mike Issaias – – 15 17 S R S R – – 122 pts
26th 146 Rolly Wilson – – R 18 S R 16 R – – 124 pts
27th 37 John Birchenough – – R S S S R 17 – – 137 pts
28th 142 Mike Toogood – – R R S S S S – – 150 pts
29th 158 Jonathan Nainby‑L – – R S S S S S – – 150 pts