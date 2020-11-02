Illusion 2020 National Championships battle to the finish

The rescheduled Illusion 2020 National Championship finally took place at Bembridge Sailing Club over the weekend of 31 Oct-1 Nov.

Where despite the rain and strong wind conditions, 29 entries arrived to race in Bembridge Harbour.

Overall after six incident packed races, Mark Downer retained his National title, with a two point advantage over Bruce Huber in second, with Alex Downer taking third.

Ninth placed Rosie Gosling was first lady, Raymond Simonds in 6th overall the first over 65, and 12th placed Robin Ebsworth the first over 80!

Jack Grogan, who tied on points with third placed Alex Downer, claimed first visitor prize.

More photos available here . . .

Illusion 2020 National Championship – Final after 6 races (29 entries)

1st 164 Mark Downer – – 1 3 2 1 1 1 – – 6 pts

2nd 101 Bruce Huber – – 2 1 1 2 2 5 – – 8 pts

3rd 166 Alex Downer – – 7 2 5 7 7 3 – – 24 pts

4th 86 Jack Grogan – – 8 4 8 4 6 2 – – 24 pts

5th 161 Ed Peel – – 4 6 3 9 5 R – – 27 pts

6th 165 Raymond Simonds – – 6 7 7 5 3 10 – – 28 pts

7th 68 Bill Daniels – – 3 8 10 8 4 6 – – 29 pts

8th 135 Alastair Speare‑Cole – – 13 5 9 3 13 8 – – 38 pts

9th 130 Rosie Gosling – – 10 R 4 12 9 9 – – 44 pts

10th 153 Philip Russell – – 19 12 13 14 12 4 – – 55 pts

11th 12 Robin Ebsworth – – 11 13 12 10 17 11 – – 57 pts

12th 12 Rory Morrison – – R 15 6 16 10 14 – – 61 pts

13th 4 Nigel Grogan – – 9 R S 6 14 12 – – 71 pts

14th 155 David Russell‑Jones – – 14 22 R 13 15 7 – – 71 pts

15th 138 Caroline Simonds – – 16 19 16 17 18 15 – – 82 pts

16th 67 Phil Aspenal – – 21 21 15 18 19 18 – – 91 pts

17th 140 David Peerless – – S S S 11 8 13 – – 92 pts

18th 125/144 Justin Biddle – – 12 9 R R S 19 – – 100 pts

19th 138 Colin Simonds – – R 10 S R S S – – 100 pts

20th 147 Monty Irwin – – S S S 15 11 16 – – 102 pts

21st 151 John Raymond – – 17 16 11 S S S – – 104 pts

22nd 163 Simon Childs – – 5 11 S R S S – – 106 pts

23rd 80 Olly Laughton‑Scott – – 20 14 17 R S S – – 111 pts

24th 149 Andy Christie – – 18 20 14 R S S – – 112 pts

25th 152 Mike Issaias – – 15 17 S R S R – – 122 pts

26th 146 Rolly Wilson – – R 18 S R 16 R – – 124 pts

27th 37 John Birchenough – – R S S S R 17 – – 137 pts

28th 142 Mike Toogood – – R R S S S S – – 150 pts

29th 158 Jonathan Nainby‑L – – R S S S S S – – 150 pts