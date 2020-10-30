Star European Championship – Day 2

Piet Eckert (SUI) and Frederico Melo (POR) retain the lead of the Star Europeans after four races now completed in Riva del Garda, Italy.

In second place are Austria’s Johann Spitzauer and Christian Nehammer (2,5) six points off the leaders.

And in third place are Juan Kouyoumdjian and Fernando Rivero (5,6).

The first race went to Norway’s Eivind Melleby and Martin Hejlsberg ahead of Spitzauer and Nehammer, with third Tonci Stipanovic and Tudor Bilic.

Eckert and Melo then took race 4, with second Italy’s Diego Negri and Sergio Lambertenghi.

Third place went to Hubert Merkelbach and Kilian Weise of Germany.

2020 Star European Championship – Leaders after 4 races (18 entries)

1st SUI 85396 Piet Eckert and Frederico Melo – – 1.0 3.0 (6.0) 1.0 – – 5.0 pts

2nd AUT 852916 Johann Spitzauer and Christian Nehammer – – 4.0 (7.0) 2.0 5.0 – – 11.0 pts

3rd ARG 855314 Juan Kouyoumdjian and Fernando Rivero – – (13.0) 1.0 5.0 6.0 – – 12.0 pts

4th GER 84467 Hubert Merkelbachand Kilian Weise – – 2.0 (15.0) 7.0 3.0 – – 12.0 pts

5th CRO 83604 Tonci Stipanovic and Tudor Bilic – – (12.0) 2.0 3.0 7.0 – – 12.0 pts

6th ITA 84092 Flavio Favini and Nicolas Serravalle – – (14.0) 5.0 4.0 4.0 – – 13.0 pts

Full results available here . . .