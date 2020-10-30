America’s Cup Boats on Video in New Zealand

With all three new AC75 out sailing this week in New Zealand, there has been plenty to keep the Video cameras busy on Auckland’s Waitemat Harbour.



AirflowNZ Travel captured this video of the latest Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli super sleek second AC75 being prepared for her first sail on Saturday 24 October.



Another great AirflowNZ Travel video was this one of Ineos Team UK’s AC75 Britannia, who made a speedy entry to Auckland Harbour Monday (National holiday in New Zealand) 26 October, after sailing in the Hauraki Gulf.

Looking very fast and steady in the flat water and still wearing the new cranked foils that they recently received from Mercedes F1 Applied Science technology.



And then we have the distinctive profile of the American Magic team’s Patriot which was out again Monday choosing a course off the East Coast Bays, the same space as Ineos Team UK’s Britannia.

Just waiting now for the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand to roll-out their new AC75 to complete the full set for the 36th America’s Cup.

Then we can start to see just who, if anyone, has the edge as they prepare for their first encounter at the Christmas Cup/America’s Cup World Series in mid December.

