The Appliance of Mercedes F1 Applied Science to Britannia

INEOS Team UK finally released official video of the first flight of their second AC75 design RB2, officially launched as Britannia.

As well as highlighting the new ‘left-field’ hull design, it features the new cranked foils that we commented on at the roll-out.

The video makes clear the involvement of Mercedes F1 Applied Science technology in creating the new wings that make the all new Britannia fly.



This has been the culmination of a twelve-month project involving up to 30 members of the Applied Science team.

Led by Director Graham Miller, they have been embedded with the British challenge and dedicated themselves to help delivering and accelerating performance on the water.

Nick Holroyd, Chief Designer INEOS TEAM UK commented . . .

“Previously, we have tended to look at the big performance opportunities and how we can manipulate those but with Mercedes F1 Applied Science support we have been able to push to the finest of levels and this can be seen first-hand in our foil wing programme which we have really pushed to the leading edge”.

The wing foil project is just one area the Applied Science team has been working on with support also added across simulation, manufacturing, and control systems, bringing their F1 know-how and capability to the sea.

Graham Miller, Director of Applied Science at Mercedes F1, overviewed the relationship;

“We noticed there was not a big in-house manufacturing capability within the [Ineos] team compared to our HQ.”

“Therefore, we were able to take the foil build project in-house at Brackley using some of the world’s best manufacturing tools to drive the project to meet specific timelines.”

The partnership continues in Auckland with Applied Science engineers onsite throughout the build up to and during the America’s Cup racing period working alongside Ineos Team UK.

