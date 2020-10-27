Epic end of the year event for RS700 Rooster Inland Championship

The RS700 Rooster Inland Championship was an epic end of the year event at Oxford SC, making many stories to be told and embellished over the Winter.

Theo Gayler from Hayling Island SC was the worthy champion having built a consistent series over the two very different days.

Rob Higgins of Chew Valley Lake SC pushed hard to a well deserved second place, after finishing tied on points with Richard Wadsworth, who took third.

No two ways about it, the forecast was accurate and strong. A typically Autumnal blast, plenty of rain and leaves flying everywhere.

But, a very good turnout for the weekend, given all the restrictions in place.

For day one half the fleet wisely stayed ashore to watch the carnage unfold in the three back-to-back races. While day two dawned sunny with a gentle breeze, allowing fresh faces to join the war-torn bodies of the previous day, to bulk the fleet for an excellent turnout.

A huge thanks to Oxford Sailing Club from the RS700 class for putting an excellent event on in challenging circumstances.

RS700 – 2020 Rooster Inland Championship

1st 1063 Theo Galyer – – 3 2 1 -7 1 2 – – 9 pts

2nd 1029 Rob Higgins – – -5 1 5 2 4 1 – – 13 pts

3rd 720 Richard Wadsworth – – 2 -4 2 3 2 4 – – 13 pts

4th 844 Ben Cooper – – 1 -7 3 6 3 3 – – 16 pts

5th 1041 Matt Conner – – 4 3 4 5 5 -6 – – 21 pts

6th 1046 Miles Roebuck – – 6 5 7 4 -11 7 – – 29 pts

7th 982 Roland Smith – – 8 6 6 -9 7 8 – – 35 pts

8th 1062 Matt Carter – – 7 -21 21 1 6 5 – – 40 pts

9th 914 Graham Blake – – 9 8 -21 8 9 10 – – 44 pts

10th 931 Malcolm Streeton – – -21 21 21 13 8 11 – – 74 pts

11th 1061 Andy Wright – – -21 21 21 11 12 12 – – 77 pts

12th 961 Stephen Keating – – -21 21 21 12 10 14 – – 78 pts

13th 801 Steve Carr – – -21 21 21 15 13 9 – – 79 pts

14th 710 Nathan Steffenoni – – -21 21 21 14 15 15 – – 86 pts

15th 708 Thomas Pickles – – -21 21 21 10 14 21 – – 87 pts

16th 871 Curtis Drew – – -21 21 21 21 21 13 – – 97 pts

17th 846 Ashley Strong – – -21 21 21 16 21 21 – – 100 pts

18th 1042 Pete Purkiss – – -21 21 21 21 21 21 – – 105 pts

18th 762 Adrian Howe – – -21 21 21 21 21 21 – – 105 pts

18th 881 Nick Holland – – -21 21 21 21 21 21 – – 105 pts

Ben Cooper