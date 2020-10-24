America’s Cup – Britannia on Film

This latest video from Justin Mitchell in New Zealand is just the thing for anyone stuck here in the UK, being battered by force 8 gales, and pouring rain.

The footage isn’t close up, but it looks as though the team had a great start to their training with their 2nd gen AC75 race boat.

These first live action shots show Britannia in action out between Courses D and E . . . that is further out than the now disputed B and C harbour courses.



Obviously, a lot of stop-start action as they get things sorted, but showing good, steady, straight-line acceleration and making the fleet of chases boats work for their money.

With Luna Rossa and Patriot also launched and the second Kiwi boat due any day now, things are going to get crowded.

I am sure we will see many more images and videos as the teams ramp-up their training/testing ahead of the first races in December, but thanks again to Justin for grabbing these iconic first day images.

