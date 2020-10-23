World Sailing Presidential election completed after Round 2 Voting

World Sailing election committee has announced that following Round 2 of the Presidential election . . .

128 Member National Authorities submitted a verified vote to the Independent Scrutineer by the deadline of 15:00hrs UTC on Friday 23 October

No discrepancies or irregularities in the votes have been reported by the Independent Scrutineer.

The Independent Scrutineer has informed the Election Committee that one candidate has clearly obtained more than 50% of the votes and therefore no further rounds of voting are necessary.

The Election Committee will count and verify the result prior to the General Assembly and as required by Article C.4(g) of the Constitution, the results will be notified to the General Assembly during its (on-line) meeting on Sunday 1 November.

