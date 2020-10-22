Emirates Team New Zealand Cry Foul

Emirates Team New Zealand are outraged over the America’s Cup Arbitration Panel decision to cancel use of the inner harbour stadium race courses.

The Arbitration Panel issued a ruling overnight that effectively cancels the use of the inner harbour stadium race courses for all racing of the Prada Cup and America’s Cup Match.

ETNZ claims that the Challenger of Record Luna Rossa has led a campaign through the Arbitration Panel which has destroyed one of the most exciting benefits of the America’s Cup event for the people of Auckland and visitors from throughout New Zealand.

“Quite frankly we are outraged by this decision, it has gone against everything we have been trying to achieve over the last three years, with no consideration to the effect this has on the public of New Zealand and the city of Auckland.” Said CEO Grant Dalton.

ETNZ say the this decision has considerable and negative repercussions to the accessibility of the event for the public of Auckland and New Zealand, the safety of the event and the reliability of the racing.

All of which are elements that have been fundamental to Emirates Team New Zealand since we won the America’s Cup in 2017.

The images with Auckland City as a backdrop during racing have always been a critical part of showcasing Auckland and New Zealand to the world in an event with a significant global audience, and another reason for the original race course designs.