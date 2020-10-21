I Love Poland take Middle Sea Race Monohull Line Honours

I Love Poland crossed the finish line of the 2020 Rolex Middle Sea Race on Wednesday to take Monohull Line Honours.

Skippered by Grzegorz Baranowski, I Love Poland (POL) crossed the finish line of the at the Royal Malta Yacht Club to take Monohull Line Honours at 11:58:05 CEST on Wednesday 21 October in an elapsed time of 3 days, 23 hours 58 minutes 5 seconds.



Shortly after came second monohull E1 (POL), skippered by Zbigniew Gutkowski, who crossed the finish line after an enthralling battle with I Love Poland.

E1 finished with an elapsed time of 4 Days, 0 hours, 1 minute abs 24 seconds.

While the monohull line honours battle may be over, the war for overall winner is far from won.

Only eight of the 38-boat IRC fleet have completed the course to date. Currently heading the leaderboard, is the French yacht Tonnerre de Glen, owned by Dominique Tian, which finished at 15:01 CEST.

Tonnerre look unbeatable in their class, IRC 3, which puts them in a good position for the all-important overall win.

However, with so many yachts still at sea, and some with clear potential to unseat them, the crew has a tense wait ahead, taking nothing for granted.