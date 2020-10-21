2020 Optimist European Championship – Day 2 racing

The Optimist European Championship continued Wednesday with two more qualifying races for each of the five groups.

Despite the efforts for also finishing the fourth race for both girls’ groups, the remains of the dying wind shifted again, so the RC decided to call it a day.

After four races, Adriano Cardi Quan (ITA)takes a clear lead in the Boys event with 8 points. Second is Weka Bhanubandh (THA) with ten points and in third place Britain’s Santiago Sesto on 17 points.

Sesto improved on his day 1 results with a 1, 3 scoreline.

In the Girls event, Lisa Vucetti (ITA) takes the lead after a flight race win, with 11 points. Second is Rebecca Geiger (ITA) tied with Spain’s Patricia Banez on 15 points.

Not a good day for the Brits, with Ellie Creighton now 95th, Gwen Sargent 98th and Emma Breese 100th.

Optimist Boys – After 4 races (156 entries)

1st ITA 9172 Adriano CARDI QUAN – – 2 1 3 2 – – 8 pts

2nd THA 1895 Weka BHANUBANDH – – 1 2 4 3 – – 10 pts

3rd GBR 6583 Santiago SESTO COSBY – – 5 8 1 3 – – 17 pts

4th ITA 9417 Alex DEMURTAS – – 4 9 5 6 – – 24 pts

5th ITA 9385 Giuseppe MONTESANO – – 17 1 6 1 – – 25 pts

6th AUT 1308 David RHODE – – 9 2 8 6 – – 25 pts

7th ESP 3136 Xavier GARCIA OLLE – – 3 18 5 1 – – 27 pts

8th UKR 101 Sviatoslav MADONICH – – 3 9 4 15 – – 31 pts

9th SUI 1928 Simon MILLE – – 1 13 2 16 – – 32 pts

10th POR 2735 Francisco UVA SANCHO – – 1 12 3 18 – – 34 pts

Other GBR:

45th GBR 6043 Thomas KELSALL – – 10 28 20 17 – – 75 pts

49th GBR 6470 Charlie GATEHOUSE – – 6 36 15 22 – – 79 pts

Optimist Girls – After 3 races (113 entries)

1st ITA 9459 Lisa VUCETTI – – 8 2 1 – – 11 pts

2nd ITA 9458 Rebecca GEIGER – – 1 1 13 – – 15 pts

3rd ESP 3041 Patricia BAÑEZ AGUIAR – – 4 8 3 – – 15 pts

4th SWE 4836 Julia LEUCKFELD – – 3 9 5 – – 17 pts

5th ISR 59 Maayan SHEMESH – – 5 6 7 – – 18 pts

6th ESP 3106 Marisa VICENS SEGUI – – 5 7 7 – – 19 pts

7th SUI 1910 Morgane MAZUAY – – 14 3 4 – – 21 pts

8th RSA 2821 Nicola SADLER – – 15 4 4 – – 23 pts

9th ITA 9214 Federica CONTARDI – – 22 1 2 – – 25 pts

10th POR 2713 Teresa QUARTIN – – 13 5 10 – – 28 pts

GBR:

95th GBR 6541 Ellie CREIGHTON – – 42 32 58 – – 132 pts

98th GBR 6444 Gwen SARGENT – – 58 37 43 – – 138 pts

100th GBR 6578 Emma BREESE – – 31 58 53 – – 142 pts

