2020 Optimist European Championship – Day 1 racing

Slovenia declared a state of epidemic on Sunday, right on the first day racing of the 2020 Optimist European Championship in Portorož.

The organizer is upholding to the highest safety conditions and all the participants are complying in the best possible manner.

Light wind conditions caused some delays, with two flight races completed for the boys and just one for the girls

After the first two races, Adriano Cardi Quan (ITA) and Weka Bhanubandh (THA) lead the boys event with 3 points.

Konstantinos Portosalte (GRE) is third with 7 points and fourth Benedek Barna Heder (HUN) with 8 points.

Leading British boy is Santiago Sesto Cosby with a 5 and 8, tied for tenth place on 13 points.

Thomas Kelsall with a 10 and 28 is 48th overall, and Charlie Gatehouse with a 6 and 36 is 54th overall.

Both girls fleets finally started on the black flag, with no clear starts. In a dying breeze they managed to finish their first race but unfortunately had to abandon the second.

In the girls event the leaders are Ewa Lewandowska (POL) and Rebecca Geiger (ITA) who both won their first flight races.

In second are Andriani Georgiou (CYP) and Valade Lomane (FRA) with 2 points, then third with three points are Matilde Bandeira (POR) and Julia Leuckfeld (SWE).

Leading British girl is Emma Breese who finished 31st in her single flight race, next is Ellie Creighton who finished 42nd.

Optimist Boys – After 2 races (156 entries)

1st ITA 9172 Adriano CARDI QUAN – – 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd THA 1895 Weka BHANUBANDH – – 1 2 – – 3 pts

3rd GRE 2879 Konstantinos PORTOSALTE – – 2 5 – – 7 pts

4th HUN 1311 Benedek Barna HÉDER – – 7 1 – – 8 pts

5th SWE 4833 Leo BIRGERSSON – – 7 2 – – 9 pts

6th AUT 1308 David RHODE – – 9 2 – – 11 pts

7th UKR 101 Sviatoslav MADONICH – – 3 9 – – 12 pts

8th SUI 1907 Lars DITTEL – – 8 4 – – 12 pts

9th SWE 4831 Philip BJORKMAN – – 5 7 – – 12 pts

10th POR 2735 Francisco UVA SANCHO – – 1 12 – – 13 pts

Leading GBR

12th GBR 6583 Santiago SESTO COSBY – – 5 8 – – 13 pts

48th GBR 6043 Thomas KELSALL – – 10 28 – – 38 pts

54th GBR 6470 Charlie GATEHOUSE – – 6 36 42 pts

Optimist Girls – After 1 race (113 entries)

1st POL 1827 Ewa LEWANDOWSKA – – 1 – – 1 pts

1st ITA 9458 Rebecca GEIGER – – 1 – – 1 pts

3rd CYP 2311 Andriani GEORGIOU – – 2 – – 2 pts

3rd FRA 2866 Valade LOMANE – – 2 – – 2 pts

5th POR 2741 Matilde BANDEIRA – – 3 – – 3 pts

5th SWE 4836 Julia LEUCKFELD – – 3 – – 3 pts

7th ESP 3041 Patricia BAÑEZ AGUIAR – – 4 – – 4 pts

7th SUI 1888 Shari CARRARA – – 4 – – 4 pts

9th ESP 3106 Marisa Alejandra VICENS SEGUI – – 5 – – 5 pts

9th ISR 59 Maayan SHEMESH – – 5 – – 5 pts

Leading GBR

61st GBR 6578 Emma BREESE – – 31 – – 31 pts

83rd GBR 6541 Ellie CREIGHTON – – 42 – – 42 pts

