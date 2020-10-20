iQFOiL International Games – Day 1 Results

Fierce competition on Day one of the iQFoil International Games in Campione, Lake Garda, for the almost 200 riders coming from 29 nations.

Four Course races finished for both men and women – with the men divided into two 59 board fleets – in the morning with a 15-20 knots ‘Peler’, the local AM wind from the North, and choppy water state.

In the provisional men overall the top three are Nicholas Goyard (FRA) with 4 points from four race wins, second Sebastian Koerdel (GER) on 7 points and third Pierre Le Coq (FRA) with 11 points.

Top placed British competitor is Finn Hawkins (1 4 4 5) in seventh place, tied on 14 points with European champion Kiran Badloe (NED) and Thomas Goyard (FRA).



In the Women’s event, European champion Helen Noesmoen (FRA) leads with 3 points from three race wins.

Second is fellow countrywoman Delphine Cousin on 5 points, with third Britain’s Islay Watson, who was the runner-up at the Europeans.

In fact the British women hold five of the top 14 places after the first four qualifying races.

After a short wait ashore for the ‘Ora’ to fill in from the South, the 184 athletes headed back on the water for an afternoon session of Sprint Slalom with 6-8 knots.

One round of qualifications and one of finals completed for the men, with Sebastian Koerdel (GER) winning in the blue fleet and Bruno Martini (ITA) in the yellow.

Best Brits were Matt Barton fourth, and Sam Sills seventh in the men.

Day two will start at 9am with the long distance race planned for the 184 competitors who will race on Lake Garda.

Men – Course Racing after 5 races, 1 discard (118 entries)

1st FRA-465 NICOLAS GOYARD 1 1 1 1 (3) – – 4 pts

2nd GER-220 SEBASTIAN KOERDEL 2 2 2 (2) 1 – – 7 pts

3rd FRA-14 PIERRE LE COQ 4 5 1 1 (46) – – 11 pts

4th ITA-140 MATTEO IACHINO 4 3 3 (7) 2 – – 12 pts

5th NED-9 KIRAN BADLOE 6 3 3 2 (8) – – 14 pts

6th FRA-3 THOMAS GOYARD 3 (9) 2 6 3 – – 14 pts

7th GBR-19 FINN HAWKINS 1 4 4 5 (28) – — 14 pts

8th FRA-6 COUSIN ALEXANDRE 5 8 (11) 4 2 – – 19 pts

9th GBR-983 MATTHEW BARTON (13) 6 7 3 4 – – 20 pts

10th ITA-160 BRUNO MARTINI (10) 6 5 9 1 – – 21 pts

Other GBR:

12th GBR-60 SAMUEL SILLS 3 4 (18) 14 7 – – 28 pts

Women – Course Racing after 4 races, 1 discard (66 entries)

1st FRA-57 HÉLÈNE NOESMOEN 1 1 1 (13) – – 3 pts

2nd FRA-775 DELPHINE COUSIN 2 2 (4) 1 – – 5 pts

3rd GBR-529 ISLAY WATSON 3 4 2 (6) – – 9 pts

4th GER-33 LENA ERDIL 4 9 (27) 4 – – 17 pts

5th FRA-18 LUCIE BELBEOCH 5 6 8 (9) – – 19 pts

6th NED-3 LILIAN DE GEUS (11) 8 3 8 – – 19 pts

7th POL-7 MAJA DZIARNOWSKA (15) 10 10 3 – – 23 pts

8th NOR-39 HELLE OPPEDAL (21) 7 9 7 – – 23 pts

9th GBR-561 IMOGEN SILLS 9 (14) 5 10 – – 24 pts

10th GBR-303 MOLLIE DENSLEY ROBINS 13 5 6 (41) – – 24 pts

Other GBR:

13th GBR-714 EMILY HALL 18 3 16 (33) – – 37 pts

14th GBR-96 JENNA GIBSON (55) 11 23 5 – – 39 pts

Full results available here . . .

