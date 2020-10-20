2020 Optimist European Championship attracts 269 entries

269 sailors from 34 countries, have managed to arrive in Slovenia for what may be the only international European event for the Opties this year.

2020 has been a challenging year also for the world’s sailing. Most of the organizers were forced to cancel their events, and the formerly selected 2020 Optimist European Championship in Estonia was no exception.

IODA, therefore, had to call again for submissions to host the championship.

Mitja Margon, president of Pirat Sailing Club and his very experienced team, have managed to set it all up, not only in record time but also in a professional way, despite these extraordinary times.

This European Championship is going to be different than any of the previous events but for sure it is going to be an unforgettable one.



All the teams, including the young sailors, were asked to comply with all the necessary risk mitigation Covid-19 safety measures, from wearing masks to social distancing.

It’s great to see how well the measures are being respected.

The first two races are scheduled for Tuessday. Boys and girls race in separate fleets – there are three fleets of boys and two fleets of girls, all approximately the same number of sailors.

Results to follow . . .

The new Optimist European Champions will officially be crowned on Saturday, 24 October.

The British competitors include:

GBR – 6043 Thomas Kelsall

GBR – 6400 Henry Keegan

GBR – 6470 Charlie Gatehouse

GBR – 6506 Derin can Soyer

GBR – 6530 Noah Evans

GBR – 6583 Santiago Sesto Cosby

GBR – 6541 Ellie CREIGHTON

GBR – 6444 Gwen SARGENT

GBR – 6578 Emma BREESE

