RS200 SEAS Open overcomes Covid and light breeze conditions

The Island Barn Reservoir Sailing Club RS200 SEAS Open took place on Saturday 17 October, with 22 boats competing.

Given the social distancing and forecast for the wind to drop later in the day all the helms and crews agreed to skip the lunch break and run 4 back to back races.

Consistancy was the keynote with overall victory going to Ian and Chris Martin of Oxford SC, counting a 1st, 2nd and 3rd for 6 points.

Chris Catt and Roz McGrane from Netley SC took overall second place with a two 2nd places and a third for 7 points.

And David Jessop and Sophie Mear of Hayling Island SC completed the virtual podium with two wins and a 7th for 9 points.

The day ended much as it had started with a Covid secure packing up and an outdoor prize-giving.

Race Officer Mike Jones and Commodore Nick Marley thanked everyone for following the clubs social distancing rules, tight racing on the water and for the work of all the volunteers to make such a great day.

RS200 SEAS Open – Final after 4 races, 1 discard

1st Ian Martin and ChrisMartin – Oxford – – 2 3 1 -23 – – 6 pts

2nd Chris Catt and Roz McGrane – Netley – – 3 -4 2 2 – – 7 pts

3rd David Jessop and Sophie Mear – Hayling Island – – 1 -8 7 1 – – 9 pts

4th Tom Goodey and Richard Thomas – Broadstairs – – 4 2 5 -9 – – 11 pts

5th James Morrison and Fiona Harrington – Weir Wood – – 7 1 4 -10 – – 12 pts

6th Alex Curtis and Raffi Gracie – Queen Mary – – 5 -6 3 4 – – 12 pts

7th Andrew Barnett and Jo Lloyd – Island Barn – – 8 5 -10 3 – – 16 pts

8th Matt Fowler and Lyn R – Pevensey Bay – – 6 -11 11 5 – – 22 pts

9th Chris Thomas and Mark Thomas – Broadstairs – – -11 7 8 7 – – 22 pts

10th Julian Bradley and Vana Vlastaki – Wembley – – -10 9 9 6 – – 24 pts

11th Kim Gavin and Sarah Gavin – Island Barn – – -13 13 6 8 – – 27 pts

12th Torrin Blazeby and Verity Hopkin – West Kirby – – -12 10 12 11 – – 33 pts

13th Campbell Manzoni and Amy Sanderson – Queen Mary – – -23 12 14 14 – – 40 pts

14th Fraser Woodley and Sophie Wood – TBA – – -23 16 13 12 – – 41 pts

15th CJ Cavallari and Uta Griesenbach – Island Barn – – -16 14 15 13 – – 42 pts

16th Clare James and Clare Archer – Island Barn – – 14 17 -18 15 – – 46 pts

17th David Todd and Isla Todd – Island Barn – – 15 -18 17 16 – – 48 pts

18th Nick Marley and Ian Peace – Island Barn – – 17 15 -23 19 – – 51 pts

19th Paddy Jeffries and Arran Brodie – Itchenor – – 19 -20 16 18 – – 53 pts

20th Mike Calvert and Sophie Harris – Hayling Island – – 18 -19 19 17 – – 54 pts

21st Andrew Peters and Jill Peters – Queen Mary – – 9 -23 23 23 – – 55 pts

22nd Olly and Co – Broadstairs – – 20 -23 23 23 – – 66 pts

Full report here . . .