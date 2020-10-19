Luna Rossa next to Launch new boat in Auckland

The next America’s Cup team to launch their second boat will be the Italian America’s Cup Challenger, Luna Rossa.

They are due to roll out their new AC75 in Auckland at 10.30 am on Tuesday morning, NZL time, late Monday night here in Europe.

Speaking with the Italian newspaper La Stampa, Luna Rossa Team Director and Skipper, Max Sirena, said he was not impressed by the new British and American boats . . . ‘I didn’t come home shocked, in short, after seeing them.’

Sirena claimed that for Luna Rossa there had been evolution, having already taken the right direction with their first boat.

The first Italian team boat featured ‘skiff’ type hull with a pronounced centreline skeg/bustle, somtthing now incorporated in the British and USA second versions.

