America’s Cup – Britannia RB2 takes to the water in Auckland

INEOS Team UK did a mast stepping trial over the weekend, and then took Britannia RB2 out for a foil tow test.

The video here was captured by local America’s Cup fan Justin Mitchell, he comments . . .

‘Finally get to see Britannia on the water. Got towed around for a while under the Harbour Bridge towards Kauri Pt.’

‘Great to see our 2nd AC75 race boat on the water. This has some very interesting design features… but for now here’s the vid.’

‘Starts foiling around 2m 40s.’



Tonight (UK time) Luna Rossa will roll-out their new second AC75 in Auckland.

That will leave just the Cup defender ETNZ to reveal their second AC75 boat.