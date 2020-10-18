Swan One Design Worlds in Scarlino – Final

The Swan One Design Worlds concluded on Saturday in Scarlino, Tuscany.

Fickle wind conditions on both Friday and Saturday prevented any further racing taking place.

Marcus Brennecke’s German yacht Hatari is the new ClubSwan 50 world champion. The Swan 45 worlds was claimed by Lennard van Oeveren’s Dutch entry Motions.

Competing for the Gold Cup, Cetilar-Vitamina was the triumphant ClubSwan 36. The same boats also claimed The Nations League 2020 prizes (calculated on combined Swan One Design Worlds and Swan Tuscany Challenge points).

ClubSwan 50 Overall Results:

1. Hatari (Ger) 17 pts

2. Niramo (Ger) 19 pts

3. Skorpidi (Rus) 20 pts

4. Earlybird (Ger) 20 pts

5. Onegroup (Ger) 23 pts

Swan 45 Overall Results:

1. Motions (Ned) 5ps

2. K-Force (Ned) 7pts

3. Ange Transparent (Sui) 10pts

ClubSwan 36 Overall Results:

1. Cetilar-Vitamina (Ita) 5 pts

2. Sease (Ita) 12 pts

3. Goddess (Ger) 15 pts

Full results available here . . .