The 41st edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race got underway Saturday, as planned . . . Seven starts and 50 yachts on schedule and, most importantly, all clear.

Even with a reduced fleet, half the size of recent years, it was hard to not get sucked into the emotion and atmosphere of today’s Rolex Middle Sea Race start.

As we go to press, the main body of the fleet is streaming across towards Capo Passero on the south eastern tip of Sicily.

Impressively, the leading multihull, Maserati (ITA), was abeam the lighthouse on Isola di Capopássero at 1445 CEST, a mere 2.5 hours after its start.

The VO70 I Love Poland, skippered by Grzegorz Baranowski, leads the monohull fleet on the water, passing Capo Passero just after 16:00 CEST.

The VO65 Sisi-Austrian Ocean Race Project, skippered by Gerwin Jansen was approximately 20 minutes astern with Marton Jozsa’s Hungarian RP60 Wild Joe behind.

Seven teams are racing Double Handed, front runners on the water are three Italian boats: Marco Paolucci’s Comet 45 Libertine, Natale Lia’s Mylius 14 Zenhea Takesha and Alessio Bernabui’s Akilaria 40 Crossing Routes – Vaquita.

Going well after time correction is the French J/109 Jubilee, sailed by Gerald Boess & Jonathan Bordas.

