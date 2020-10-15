The Podesta family, racing Maltese First 45 Elusive 2, won the Yachting Malta Coastal Race, the precursor to the 41st edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race.

In the first start, Timofey Zhbankov’s Russian JPK 10.80 Rossko got the best start and went on to win their class and place second overall.

In the second start, the Podesta family racing Maltese First 45 Elusive 2, showed the way with great pace out of the harbour, and went on to win the race overall after IRC time correction.

Rossko was second and Jean-Pierre Dick’s French JP54 The Kid took line honours but placed third overall after IRC time correction.

Jean-Pierre Dick’s JP54 The Kid took line honours in an elapsed time of 2 hrs 47 mins 39 secs.

The Yachting Malta Coastal Race took place on Wednesday 14 October.

The Coastal Race was blessed with superb sailing conditions. Starting from outside the Royal Malta Yacht Club, the fleet rounded the island of Comino before returning to Marsamxett Harbour.

The 41st edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race is currently scheduled to start at 11:00 local time on Saturday 17 October, with the first warning signal at 10:50 CEST.