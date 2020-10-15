Day 1 at Swan One Design Worlds in Scarlino

Opening day of the inaugural Swan One Design Worlds held in Scarlino, Tuscany.

Twenty Swan yachts took part in eight races, won by six different crews. Fifteen ClubSwan 50s from seven countries and five Swan 45s from three countries for their annual world titles.

While the newly-formed ClubSwan 36 class with six yachts, from two countries compete for the Gold Cup. Racing concludes on Saturday 17 October.



In the ClubSwan 50 class, defending world champion Skorpidi (Russia) dominated the first race of the day.

Leading at the first windward mark, she found herself in the envious position of being able to control her rivals for the remainder of the contest.

In the second race German crews Earlybird, Hatari and Onegroup found themselves challenging for victory.

Onegroup, the 2018 world champion, saw off the challenge of Hatari, led by the tactics of Markus Wieser.

In the third and final race, Skorpidi again took the race win following a decisive move ahead of the second windward mark. Tenaz (Spain), on a day of rapidly improving performances, finished runner-up.

However, with two seconds and a fourth, Hatari heads the ClubSwan 50 leaderboard.

In the Swan 45 Worlds, three boats sit on four points after a two race first day.

The Dutch crews on Motions (race 1) and K-Force (race 2) claimed the race wins with Ange Transparent of Switzerland second on both occasions.

The Gold Cup is the prize on offer for the ClubSwan 36 class, officially launched less than 18 months ago in Scarlino.

Andrea Lacorte’s Cetilar-Vitamina (Italy) exerted her authority winning two of the first three races with Giacomo Loro Piana’s Sease (Italy), two seconds and a third, emerging as her nearest rival.

Goddess (Germany) claimed a win in the second race, a highlight of a mixed day.

ClubSwan 50 Leaderboard:

1. Hatari (Ger) 8 points

2. Niramo (Ger) 13 pts

3. Skorpidi (Rus) 15 pts

4. Earlybird (Ger) 18 pts

5. Courdileone (Ita) 20 pts

Swan 45 Leaderboard:

1. K-Force (Ned) 4 points

2. Motions (Ned) 4 pts

3. Ange Transparent (Sui) 4 pts

ClubSwan 36 Leaderboard:

1. Cetilar-Vitamina (Ita) 4 points

2. Sease (Ita) 7 pts

3. ThirtySix (Ita) 11 pts