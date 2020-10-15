American Magic launch Patriot in Auckland

American Magic officially launched their second AC75 America’s Cup boat, Patriot, in Auckland on Friday 16 October.

The USA team representing the New York Yacht Club had rolled out their new boat last week when they stepped the mast and completed rigging.

Friday (NZL) they launched the new boat, showing a radical move from a flat-bottomed scow to a deeper skiff shape, following the trend set by Luna Rossa and Emirates Team New Zealand with their first boats.

As was seen in the earlier delivery images, Patriot has a flair to the foredeck bow area, not unlike a modernised 505 dinghy hull shape.

The skiff bow forms a prominent skeg shape down the hull before running out into the flat aft section well past the mast position.

Duncan Johnstone of the New Zealand based Stuff website commented that other major features were . . .

‘a reorganised double cockpit that sees the steering wheel shifted significantly forward for helmsman Dean Barker and the grinding stations appearing to be deeper, allowing for better aerodynamics.’

Britain’s INEOS Team UK is also expected to switch to a skiff hull shape with their second boat – code named RB2 – expected to be rolled out in Auckland this weekend.

Luna Rossa apparently have a reveal/launch planned for Tuesday 20 October.

There is still no official word when Team New Zealand will launch their new boat.