Glorious Finn Open at Warsash Sailing Club

Warsash Sailing Club hosted the third, but sadly final British Finn Association (BFA) event of a curtailed 2020 season, over a glorious Finn weekend on October 10-11.

Twenty-eight Finns entered for the season’s famous finale. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 restrictions placed on the sailors from Scotland prevented them from attending.

Gusty conditions at the top of the wind range provided a challenge for some upwind and for many more downwind.

Weeks and month of not sailing, or at least pumping one to one in gusty conditions left many struggling to get the maximum out of their boats downwind.

In the final standings John Greenwood won the event with 12 pts, followed by Lawrence Crispin 17 pts and James Downer 18 pts.



At the socially distanced prize giving it was unanimously agreed that the sailors had experienced a hard but excellent weekends sailing and were already looking forward to returning next year.

The BFA would like to thank Warsash SC for going ahead and holding the event despite the difficult COVID-19 situation.

Special thanks go to PRO Nigel Russell and his highly efficient team on the race committee boat and to those members who volunteered their time to lay marks and provide safety cover.

Finn Open Meeting – Final after 7 races, 1 discard

1st GBR5 – John Greenwood GGM – West Kirby SC – – 12 pts

2nd GBR 74 – Lawrence Crispin GM – Stone SC – – 17 pts

3rd 49 – James Downer Open – Gurnard SC – – 18 pts

4th FIN 201 – Kristian Sjoberg GM – Nyländska Jaktklubben – – 24 pts

5th GBR2 – Allen Burrell GGM – Thorpe Bay YC – – 38 pts

6th GBR 90 – Richard Sharp GM – Bough Beech – – 38 pts

7th GBR100 – Matthew Walker Master – Mengeham Rythe SC – – 44 pts

8th GBR 567 – Martin Hughes GGM – Warsash SC – – 46 pts

9th 13 – Roman Khodykin Master – Mengeham Rythe SC – – 53 pts

10th 33 – Kieron Holt Master – Warsash SC – – 53 pts

11th 750 – Ivan Burden GM – Portchester SC – – 62 pts

12th GBR‑61 – John Heyes GM – Warsash SC – – 62 pts

13th GBR40 – Nick Daniels GM – Warsash SC – – 63 pts

14th GB 76 – Fred van Arkel GGM – Mengeham Rythe SC – – 69 pts

15th GBR 640 – Vince Hayter Master – Warsash SC – – 71 pts

16th GBR564 – Peter Vinton GGM – Warsash SC – – 94.5 pts

17th GBR 34 – Peter Blick GGM – Christchurch SC – – 100 pts

18th 44 – Simon Philbrick Master – Christchurch – – 100 pts

19th GBR22 – Andrew Wylam Legend – Mengeham Rythe SC – – 103 pts

20th 711 – Tim Newton GM – Oxford – – 112 pts

21st GBR 42 – Richard Phillips Legend – Christchurch SC – – 121 pts

22nd GBR777 – Howard Sellars Legend – Warsash SC – – 122 pts

23rd 19 – Simon Hoult GGM – Hayling Island SC – – 132 pts

24th 581 – Alex Atkins Master – Christchurch – – 143.5 pts

25th 619 – Chris Barbary Master – Warsash SC – – 146 pts

26th Gbr77 – Stewart mitchell GM – Annandale SC – – 168 pts

26th 745 – John Colegrave GGM – AN SC – – 168 pts

Full results available here . . . (pdf)

