RS Aero UK 2020 Inland Championship Results

The RS Aero Inland Championships took place at Draycote Water SC, also incorporating the Ladies, Masters and RS Aero 9 National Championships on 10/11 October 2020.
RS Aero 5 Inland Championship – Final after 8 races, 1 discard
1st Jonathan Bailey – Grafham WSC Y – – 20 pts
2nd Andrew Frost – Sutton Bingham SC – – 21 pts
3rd Mike Wood – RAF SA – – 24 pts
4th Sammy Isaacs-Jnson – Maidenhead SC – – 33 pts
5th David Peaty – Draycote WSC Y – – 40 pts
6th Tom Ahlheid – Frensham Pond SC Y – – 52 pts
7th Ted Ball – Draycote WSC Y – – 56 pts
8th Sam Blaker – Benfleet Y – – 58 pts
9th David Calder – Burghfield SC Y – – 61 pts
10th Abby Hire – RoyalLymYC Y L – – 66 pts
11th Tim Rush – Notts County SC M – – 72 pts
12th Alice Lucy – Rutland SC L – – 73 pts
13th Fergus Pye – Draycote WSC Y – – 81 pts
14th Caitlin Atkin – Maidenhead SC L – – 97 pts
15th Yana Skvortsova – Island Barn RSC Y L – – 100 pts
16th Iona Willows – Dorchester L – – 100 pts
17th Alice Davis – GreatMoor Y L – – 101 pts
18th Oskar Shepherd – Great Moor SC Y – – 113 pts
19th Antony Clay – Draycote WSC – – 115 pts
20th Mark Ripley – Paignton SC Y – – 122 pts
21st Joseph Blaker – Benfleet YC Y – – 131 pts
22nd Jake Faithfull – South Caernarvonshire YC Y – – 142 pts
23rd Abigail Larr – Northampton SC Y L – – 144 pts
24th Emily Davis – GreatMoor L – – 148 pts
25th Nath Pritchard Jones – Leigh and Lowton SC Y – – 162 pts
26th Gary Walton – Draycote WSC M – – 164 pts
27th Helen Bailey – Grafham WSC L – – 184 pts
28th Elliot Toms – Fowey Gallants SC Y – – 210 pts
28th Esme Barraclough – Yorkshire Dales SC Y L – – 210 pts
RS Aero 7 Inland Championship – Final after 8 races, 1 discard
1st Craig Williamson – Staunton Harold SC – – 13 pts
2nd Noah Rees – Lymington Town SC – – 18 pts
3rd Richard Pye – Draycote WSC – – 30 pts
4th Steve Norbury – Warsash SC – – 40 pts
5th Spike Daniels – Hayling Island SC – – 45 pts
6th Andy Kilburn – Lymington Town SC – – 54 pts
7th Mark Riddington – Emsworth Slipper SC – – 54 pts
8th Andrew Wishart – Broadwater SC – – 59 pts
9th John Derbyshire – Emsworth SC M – – 62 pts
10th Jack Miller – Felpham SC – – 62 pts
11th Fred Barry – Warsash SC Y – – 80 pts
12th Philip Bailey – Grafham WSC – – 87 pts
13th Edward Tuite-Dalton – Draycote WSC M – – 92 pts
14th Thomas Penty – Beaver SC – – 104 pts
15th Rob Ahlheid – Frensham Pond SC – – 105 pts
16th David Blaker – Thorpe Bay YC M – – 110 pts
17th Gary Fowler – Grafham WSC M – – 111 pts
18th James Smaggasgale – Hillingdon OAC Y – – 117 pts
19th Andrew Cooney – Broadwater SC M – – 118 pts
20th Eleanor Craig – Draycote WSC L – – 120 pts
21st Bill Knights – Hunts – – 135 pts
22nd Cathy Partington (6) – Leigh and Lowton SC L – – 136 pts
23rd Karl Morley – Burton SC – – 141 pts
24th Robin Caiger – Bough Beech SC – – 159 pts
25th Adam Smith – Draycote WSC – – 159 pts
26th Iain Soars – Frensham Pond SC – – 160 pts
27th Dominic Smith – Ripon SC – – 165 pts
28th Steph Harding – Hollowell SC L – – 166 pts
29th Pete Blakey – Draycote WSC M – – 167 pts
30th Sarah Tuite-Dalton – Draycote WSC M L – – 187 pts
31st Daniel Kemble – Grafham WSC – – 192 pts
32nd Andrew Green – Draycote WSC – – 196 pts
33rd Steven Angell – Draycote WSC – – 228 pts
34th Ellen Campbell – Draycote WSC L – – 231 pts
35th Keith Escritt – Yorkshire Dales SC M – – 259 pts
35th Paul Etheridge – Lymington Town SC M – – 259 pts
RS Aero 9 Inland Championship – Final after 8 races, 1 discard
1st Peter Barton – Lymington Town SC – – 14 pts
2nd Tim Hire – RoyalLymYC Y – – 19 pts
3rd Greg Bartlett – Starcross YC – – 20 pts
4th Liam Willis – Lymington Town SC – – 28 pts
5th Dominic Hall – Hayling Island SC – – 31 pts
6th Chris Larr – Northampton SC – – 38 pts
7th Richard Watsham – Starcross YC – – 51 pts
8th Chris Hatton – Bowmoor SC – – 57 pts
9th Matt Thursfield – Chelmarsh SC – – 58 pts
10th David Cherrill – Broadwater SC M – – 74 pts
11th Simon Geyman – Datchet – – 79 pts
12th Rorden Cohen – Frampton-on-Severn SC – – 81 pts
13th Phil White – Bowmoor SC – – 84 pts
14th Jack Fraser – Draycote WSC – – 98 pts
15th Peter Craggs – York Railway Institute SC – – 98 pts
16th Neil Crosby – Bowmoor SC M – – 100 pts
17th Matt Perkins – Lymington Town SC – – 102 pts
18th Sandy Day – Loch Lomond SC M – – 107 pts
19th Christopher Abbott – Nottingham SC M – – 118 pts
20th Stuart Philbey – Datchet WSC – – 145 pts
21st Sean Ward – Lymington Town SC – – 161 pts
21st Steve Wilson – RS Sailing – – 161 pts
