Penultimate day shake-up at Laser/Radial Europeans

Penultimate day of racing for the Laser and Radial European Championships and things did not go to plan for the British competitors.



In the men’s Laser, two Brits had discard scores and the point position changed dramatically.

Mike Becket saw his 16 point lead reduced to just two points after a -24, 22, scoreline, with Elliot Hanson now a strong challenger after a 6 and a discarded 19 closed the gap.

Also moving up was Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavarini, an 18 and 3 taking him into third place, ten points ahead of fourth placed Charlie Buckingham (3,16) of the USA. Major drop for Pavlos Kontides (-40,32) of Cyprus, from third to 15th.

Another discard will come into play after the tenth race on Tuesday.

The day’s winners came from down the rankings.

Guatemala’s Juan Maegli won the first race (R8) ahead of Italy’s Gianmarco Planchestainer, while Giovanni Coccoluto of Italy won the second ahead of Dimitris Papadimitriou of Greece.

Not so much upset in the women’s Radial event where Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark did indead get a discard, but it was a ninth place, as she increased her lead to 23 points, with just two races to go.

Marit Bouwmeester (4,1) of Holland moves back into second place, nine points ahead of Vasileia Karachaliou (1,11) of Greece, who has picked up two race wins over the last two days.

No such luck for Poland’s Agata Barwińska who drops back to fourth after a 17 and a discard 23, now everything depending on the final two races to regain a podium place.

Britain’s Daisy Collingridge had fourth place finish in the day’s final race, and is 45th.

Hannah Snellgrove (20, 48) in 21st place is best placed Brit, Alison Young did not compete.

In the men’s Radial event, the leader Paul Hameeteman (-13,-12) of Holland,now has a four point lead from Oskar Madonich (6,9) with Poland’s Przemysław Machowski (5,5) in third place.

Laser Men – Gold fleey after 9 races, 1 discard (63 competitors)

1st GBR Michael Beckett – – 4 15 4 1 2 7 4 -24 22 59 pts

2nd GBR Elliot Hanson – – 3 8 1 7.3 17 17 2 6 -19 61.3 pts

3rd GBR Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 1 1 20 11 5 14 -30 18 3 73 pts

4th USA Charlie Buckingham – – 10 12 14 2 16 -26 10 3 16 83 pts

5th RUS Sergei Komissarov – – 13 5 8 7 6 -59 11 13 27 90 pts

6th BEL William De Smet – – 9 12 7 5 13 11 26 9 -29 92 pts

7th CRO Filip Jurisic – – 1 4 3 3 -40 32 28 20 4 95 pts

8th GRE Dimitris Papadimitriou – – 5 33 4 15 -37 3 6 31 2 99 pts

9th ITA Nicolo Villa – – 6 3 19 20 28 -48 9 10 5 100 pts

10th ESP Joaquin Blanco – – 12 9 3 2 23 28 17 8 -34 102 pts

11th ITA Giovanni Coccoluto – – 33 10 7 5 21 2 24 -36 1 103 pts

12th GUA Juan I. Maegli – – 15 3 9 32 1 31 -36 1 12 104 pts

13th ITA Alessio Spadoni – – -46 17 1 1 14 6 25 5 42 111 pts

14th FIN Kaarle Tapper – – 11 17 6 14 7 -23 22 15 20 112 pts

15th CYP Pavlos Kontides – – 2 21 2 9 4 37 7 -40 32 114 pts

Radial Women – Gold fleet after 10 races, 2 discard (54 competitirs)

1st DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 1 4 1 1 2 2 -7 2 -9 6 – – 19 pts

2nd NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 2 3 2 7 -23 3 20 -55 4 1 – – 42 pts

3rd GRE Vasileia Karachaliou – – 14 -15 -36 6 3 6 1 9 1 11 – – 51 pts

4th POL Agata Barwińska – – -22 1 3 4 2 8 2 16 17 -23 – – 53 pts

5th BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 7 5 4 5 11 4 6 -55 16 -31 – – 58 pts

6th GER Svenja Weger – – 13 -19 3 11 8 1 16 3 12 -25 – – 67 pts

7th CAN Sarah Douglas – – 5 2 5 4 -40 -34 9 7 10 30 – – 72 pts

8th NED Maxime Jonker – – 3 14 6 1 9 8 -52 -27 18 15 – – 74 pts

9th SUI Maud Jayet – – 3 16 2 5 7 -41 17 8 -35 18 – – 76 pts

10th SWE Josefin Olsson – – -28 10 9 12.2 12 2 10 -39 7 14 – – 76.2 pts

11th TUR Ecem Guzel – – 7 7 11 3 22 5 -23 -55 13 9 – – 77 pts

12th ITA Silvia Zennaro – – 4 10 15 8 4 23 -25 13 8 -33 – – 85 pts

13th NED Mirthe Akkerman – – 6 1 10 7 8 -26 12 -30 25 21 – – 90 pts

14th FRA Louise Cervera – – 9 12 5 26 13 6 -44 20 -37 2 – – 93 pts

15th NED Daphne Van Der Vaart – – 25 9 20 3 -35 14 -30 12 5 10 – – 98 pts

Radial Men – After 10 races, 2 discard (30 entries)

1st NED Paul Hameeteman – – 7 3 1 1 2 6 3 7 -13 -12 – – 30 pts

2nd UKR Oskar Madonich – – -16 2 5 8 1 -21 1 2 6 9 – – 34 pts

3rd POL Przemysław Machowski – – 1 18 -20 5 4 1 -31 1 5 5 – – 40 pts

4th POL Filip Ciszkiewicz – – 6 1 2 2 7 8 -31 6 -12 10 – – 42 pts

5th IRL Tom Higgins – – 4 4 -24 7 10 -25 5 4 10 1 – – 45 pts

6th POL Łukasz Machowski – – -31 5 -16 4 3 4 13 13 3 4 – – 49 pts

7th POL Filip Miłoszewski – – 14 7 -23 6 5 -18 16 3 2 6 – – 59 pts

8th ISR Yogev Alcalay – – 15 6 6 11 -31 7 -31 8 4 3 – – 60 pts

9th UKR Andriy Verdysh – – 9 -28 -18 17 11 2 2 10 8 2 – – 61 pts

10th GRE Adonis Bougiouris – – 3 9 11 3 13 -31 9 -20 7 8 – – 63 pts

Full results available here . . .