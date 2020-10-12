Penultimate day shake-up at Laser/Radial Europeans

Penultimate day of racing for the Laser and Radial European Championships and things did not go to plan for the British competitors.
In the men’s Laser, two Brits had discard scores and the point position changed dramatically.
Mike Becket saw his 16 point lead reduced to just two points after a -24, 22, scoreline, with Elliot Hanson now a strong challenger after a 6 and a discarded 19 closed the gap.
Also moving up was Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavarini, an 18 and 3 taking him into third place, ten points ahead of fourth placed Charlie Buckingham (3,16) of the USA. Major drop for Pavlos Kontides (-40,32) of Cyprus, from third to 15th.
Another discard will come into play after the tenth race on Tuesday.
The day’s winners came from down the rankings.
Guatemala’s Juan Maegli won the first race (R8) ahead of Italy’s Gianmarco Planchestainer, while Giovanni Coccoluto of Italy won the second ahead of Dimitris Papadimitriou of Greece.
Not so much upset in the women’s Radial event where Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark did indead get a discard, but it was a ninth place, as she increased her lead to 23 points, with just two races to go.
Marit Bouwmeester (4,1) of Holland moves back into second place, nine points ahead of Vasileia Karachaliou (1,11) of Greece, who has picked up two race wins over the last two days.
No such luck for Poland’s Agata Barwińska who drops back to fourth after a 17 and a discard 23, now everything depending on the final two races to regain a podium place.
Britain’s Daisy Collingridge had fourth place finish in the day’s final race, and is 45th.
Hannah Snellgrove (20, 48) in 21st place is best placed Brit, Alison Young did not compete.
In the men’s Radial event, the leader Paul Hameeteman (-13,-12) of Holland,now has a four point lead from Oskar Madonich (6,9) with Poland’s Przemysław Machowski (5,5) in third place.
Laser Men – Gold fleey after 9 races, 1 discard (63 competitors)
1st GBR Michael Beckett – – 4 15 4 1 2 7 4 -24 22 59 pts
2nd GBR Elliot Hanson – – 3 8 1 7.3 17 17 2 6 -19 61.3 pts
3rd GBR Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 1 1 20 11 5 14 -30 18 3 73 pts
4th USA Charlie Buckingham – – 10 12 14 2 16 -26 10 3 16 83 pts
5th RUS Sergei Komissarov – – 13 5 8 7 6 -59 11 13 27 90 pts
6th BEL William De Smet – – 9 12 7 5 13 11 26 9 -29 92 pts
7th CRO Filip Jurisic – – 1 4 3 3 -40 32 28 20 4 95 pts
8th GRE Dimitris Papadimitriou – – 5 33 4 15 -37 3 6 31 2 99 pts
9th ITA Nicolo Villa – – 6 3 19 20 28 -48 9 10 5 100 pts
10th ESP Joaquin Blanco – – 12 9 3 2 23 28 17 8 -34 102 pts
11th ITA Giovanni Coccoluto – – 33 10 7 5 21 2 24 -36 1 103 pts
12th GUA Juan I. Maegli – – 15 3 9 32 1 31 -36 1 12 104 pts
13th ITA Alessio Spadoni – – -46 17 1 1 14 6 25 5 42 111 pts
14th FIN Kaarle Tapper – – 11 17 6 14 7 -23 22 15 20 112 pts
15th CYP Pavlos Kontides – – 2 21 2 9 4 37 7 -40 32 114 pts
Radial Women – Gold fleet after 10 races, 2 discard (54 competitirs)
1st DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 1 4 1 1 2 2 -7 2 -9 6 – – 19 pts
2nd NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 2 3 2 7 -23 3 20 -55 4 1 – – 42 pts
3rd GRE Vasileia Karachaliou – – 14 -15 -36 6 3 6 1 9 1 11 – – 51 pts
4th POL Agata Barwińska – – -22 1 3 4 2 8 2 16 17 -23 – – 53 pts
5th BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 7 5 4 5 11 4 6 -55 16 -31 – – 58 pts
6th GER Svenja Weger – – 13 -19 3 11 8 1 16 3 12 -25 – – 67 pts
7th CAN Sarah Douglas – – 5 2 5 4 -40 -34 9 7 10 30 – – 72 pts
8th NED Maxime Jonker – – 3 14 6 1 9 8 -52 -27 18 15 – – 74 pts
9th SUI Maud Jayet – – 3 16 2 5 7 -41 17 8 -35 18 – – 76 pts
10th SWE Josefin Olsson – – -28 10 9 12.2 12 2 10 -39 7 14 – – 76.2 pts
11th TUR Ecem Guzel – – 7 7 11 3 22 5 -23 -55 13 9 – – 77 pts
12th ITA Silvia Zennaro – – 4 10 15 8 4 23 -25 13 8 -33 – – 85 pts
13th NED Mirthe Akkerman – – 6 1 10 7 8 -26 12 -30 25 21 – – 90 pts
14th FRA Louise Cervera – – 9 12 5 26 13 6 -44 20 -37 2 – – 93 pts
15th NED Daphne Van Der Vaart – – 25 9 20 3 -35 14 -30 12 5 10 – – 98 pts
Radial Men – After 10 races, 2 discard (30 entries)
1st NED Paul Hameeteman – – 7 3 1 1 2 6 3 7 -13 -12 – – 30 pts
2nd UKR Oskar Madonich – – -16 2 5 8 1 -21 1 2 6 9 – – 34 pts
3rd POL Przemysław Machowski – – 1 18 -20 5 4 1 -31 1 5 5 – – 40 pts
4th POL Filip Ciszkiewicz – – 6 1 2 2 7 8 -31 6 -12 10 – – 42 pts
5th IRL Tom Higgins – – 4 4 -24 7 10 -25 5 4 10 1 – – 45 pts
6th POL Łukasz Machowski – – -31 5 -16 4 3 4 13 13 3 4 – – 49 pts
7th POL Filip Miłoszewski – – 14 7 -23 6 5 -18 16 3 2 6 – – 59 pts
8th ISR Yogev Alcalay – – 15 6 6 11 -31 7 -31 8 4 3 – – 60 pts
9th UKR Andriy Verdysh – – 9 -28 -18 17 11 2 2 10 8 2 – – 61 pts
10th GRE Adonis Bougiouris – – 3 9 11 3 13 -31 9 -20 7 8 – – 63 pts