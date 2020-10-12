Offshore Doubles to represent new Olympic sailing discipline

Offshore Doubles association formed to represent the new Olympic sailing discipline of doublehanded offshore racing.

The new USA (Massachusetts) based organisation is privately funded by donors, members, partners and sponsors, and is headed by offshore multihull sailor Larry Rosenfeld.

Rosenfield is listed as founding President, together with Treasurer Stan Honey and a team of ‘Advisors’ including: Dina Kowalyshyn​, Matt Allen, Loick Peyron, Dee Caffari, Knut Frostad, Corinne Migraine and Gilles Chiorri.

Larry Rosenfeld, Stan Honey, Dina Kowalyshyn and Matt Allen are also indicated as Trustees of Offshore Doubles.

There is some allied organisation cross-over . . . Rosenfeld, Honey and Kowalyshyn are board members of the Sailing Yacht Research Foundation (SYRF) a ‘foundation that seeks donations to fund cutting-edge, science-based tools to accurately predict the performance of sailing yachts in varying conditions’.

And Honey, Kowalyshyn and Allen, are also members of World Sailing’s Oceanic and Offshore and Equipment Committees.

World Sailing selected a Mixed Two Person Offshore Keelboat event – 3 days and 2 nights – to be a new sailing event for the Paris 2024 Olympics, but the new slate of sailing events proposed for 2024 by World Sailing has not yet been accepted by the International Olympic Committee.



The Offshore Doubles Mission statement continues . . .

‘OffshoreDoubles.org is a home for everyone interested in double Handed offshore sailing from weekend racers to serious campaigns in every country. The Olympic Offshore Mixed Doubles Event is an exciting development for our sport, showcasing the thrill and hardship of day and night sailing offshore with 24/7 media coverage. We are dedicated to ensuring its place in the Olympic Games while helping to grow local and regional fleets everywhere through sharing knowledge gained around the world.’

The offshoredoubles.org website lists 157 members to date, and some 56 events with two-handed entry, although this list includes events into 2023.

Stan Honey added . . .

“Our goal is to sign up 2,000 members in two weeks to show the Olympic Committee that this is a fast growing segment of our sport and that it has broad support in many nations,”

“One of the benefits available early next year will be the SYRF Performance Index that will allow sailors anywhere to compete with one another without having to travel.”

“The score gives you a percentage of optimum that you sailed on any course, at any time, on any boat, in any weather.”

The Offshore Doubles website . . .

Related Post:

Robertson and Waitt win RORC 2-H Autumn Series