5.5 Metre Herbstpreis for Marie-Françoise XXI at THun

Jürg Menzi, Jürgen Eiermann and Christof Wilke sailing Marie-Françoise XXI won the 2020 Herbstpreis for 5.5 Metres at Thunersee YC on Sunday.

While the forecast was less than promising, by early morning there was a healthy, if gusty, 8-12 knots on Thunersee, so it was possible to end the regatta with two great races, though the wind dropped slightly during the second race.

The Marie-Françoise (SUI 232) team won the first race of the day to clinch overall victory with a race to spare, and a 12 point lead ahead of Pungin (SUI 213) of Hans-Peter Schmid, Gilbert Dürr and Walter Dürr.



A good final day (4, 4) from Shaolin (SUI 226) of Lucien Cujean, Andreas Kindlimann and Hans Von Werdt, moved them on to the podium in a close points battle.

In the final race, Forza Del Destino (SUI 211) of George Prapopoulos, Simon Pfändler and Gil Pfändler took the win to finish eighth overall.

5.5 Metre – Herbstpreis – Final after 6 races, 1 discard

1st SUI 232 Jürg MENZI – – 1 2 2 1 1 -3 – – 7 pts

2nd SUI 213 Hans-Peter SCHMID – – 2 6 3 2 6 -7 – – 19 pts

3rd SUI 226 Lucien CUJEAN – – 3 5 4 -13 4 4 – – 20 pts

4th SUI 219 Daniel SCHENKER – – 5 -7 1 6 3 6 – – 21 pts

5th GER 84 Wolf-Eberhard RICHTER – – -9 3 5 5 7 2 – – 22 pts

6th SUI 182 Andre BERNHEIM – – 7 1 7 3 -9 8 – – 26 pts

7th GER 83 Joerg GRUENWALD – – 6 8 6 4 8 -9 – – 32 pts

8th SUI 211 George PRAPOPOULOS – – 8 10 -13 13 5 1 – – 37 pts

9th BAH 23 Flavio MARAZZI – – 11 -13 13 13 2 5 – – 44 pts

10th SUI 201 Tobias ISLER – – -12 9 8 7 10 10 – – 44 pts

11th SUI 210 Beat AEBISCHER – – 4 4 -13 13 13 13 – – 47 pts

12th AUT 26 Benjamin STILLFRIED – – 10 11 -13 13 11 11 – – 56 pts