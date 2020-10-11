Robertson and Waitt win RORC 2-H Autumn Series

Shirley Robertson and Jeremy Waitt, won the final race of the Royal Ocean Racing Club’s 2-H Autumn Series to take overall victory in the three-race series.

Robertson and Waitt sailing Richard Palmer’s JPK 10.10 Jangada finished ahead of Rob Craigie & Deb Fish’s Sun Fast 3600 Bellino who were series and race runner-up.

In third place for the series was Daniel Jones’ Sun Fast 3300 Wild Pilgrim.

In third place for the final race were Tim Goodhew and Kelvin Matthews sailing Nigel Goodhew’s Sun Fast 3200 Cora.

The final race of the RORC’s 2-H Autumn Series was a 103 nm overnight race. Starting from the Squadron Line, the fleet headed east out of the Solent on a fast reaching angle to a virtual waypoint off Worthing.

A return leg followed with a beat to Winner Buoy and then around the South of the Isle of Wight passed St Catherine’s Point. Close-hauled in big breeze it was a bumpy ride up to The Needles Fairway Buoy.

The fleet came off the breeze, to race through Hurst Narrows, and onto the finish off the RORC buoy in the Central Solent.

RORC Racing Manager, Chris Stone commented: “For the first time in the history of the club the RORC Season’s Points Championship had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.”

“However, the appetite for racing was still there and we have had great feedback from the competitors in both the Summer Series and the 2-H Autumn Series. We have so much to look forward to, especially the highlight of 2021, the Rolex Fastnet Race.”

