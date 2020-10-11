Laser/Radial Europeans – Becket and Hanson lead Laser event

Day 4 and the first day of racing in gold and silver fleets for the mens Laser and women’s Radial championships.
Despite the light conditions, all the fleets compled two final series races at the Laser and Radial European Championships in Gdańsk, Poland.
In the Laser gold fleet, Britain’s Mike Becket (7,4) now has a 16 point lead from Elliot Hanson (17,2) with Pavlos Kontides of Cyprus (-37,7) third with 45 points.
Sergei Komissarov (-59,11) of Russia moves up into fourth, while Lorenzo Chiavarini (14,-30) slips a place to fifth.
Croatia’s Tonci Stipanovic won the first race and Niels Broekhuizen of Holland the second.
In the women’s Radial, Anne-Marie Rindom (2,-7) of Denmark has a nine point lead from Poland’s Agata Barwińska (8,2) who moves into second place overall.
Emma Plasschaert (4,6) of Belgium is now in third place with Marit Bouwmeester (3,20) dropping back to fourth and Maxime Jonker (8,-52) of Holland holds fifth.
Hannah Snellgrove (12,-51) in 23rd place is best placed Brit, Daisy Collingridge is place 51st. Alison Young did not compete.
In the men’s Radial event, the leader Paul Hameeteman (2,6) of Holland, opens a five point lead from Filip Ciszkiewicz (7,-8) of Poland.
Racing continues until Tuesday.
Laser Men – Gold fleey after 7 races, 1 discard (63 competitors)
1st GBR Michael Beckett – – 7 4 – – 22 pts
2nd GBR Elliot Hanson – – 17 2 – – 38.3 pts
3rd CYP Pavlos Kontides – – -37 7 – – 45 pts
4th RUS Sergei Komissarov – – -59 11 – – 50 pts
5th GBR Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 14 -30 – – 52 pts
6th BEL William De Smet – – 11 -26 – – 57 pts
7th ITA Alessio Spadoni – – 6 25 – – 64 pts
8th USA Charlie Buckingham – – -26 10 – – 64 pts
9th ESP Joaquin Blanco – – -28 17 – – 66 pts
10th GRE Dimitris Papadimitriou – – 3 6 – – 66 pts
11th ITA Giovanni Coccoluto – – 2 24 – – 69 pts
12th CRO Filip Jurisic – – 32 28 – – 71 pts
13th CZE Viktor Teply – – 4 -53 – – 75 pts
14th FIN Kaarle Tapper – – -23 22 – – 77 pts
15th ESP Joel Rodriguez – – 8 32 – – 79 pts
16th PER Stefano Peschiera – – 20 -42 – – 79 pts
17th ITA Nicolo Villa – – -48 9 – – 85 pts
18th HUN Jonatan Vadnai – – 13 -47 – – 88 pts
19th NED Duko Bos – – -52 5 – – 88 pts
20th ESA Enrique Arathoon – – 22 21 – – 88 pts
Radial Women – Gold fleet after 8 races, 1 discard (54 competitirs)
1st DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 2 -7 – – 11 pts
2nd POL Agata Barwińska – – 8 2 – – 20 pts
3rd BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 4 6 – – 31 pts
4th NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 3 20 – – 37 pts
5th NED Maxime Jonker – – 8 -52 – – 41 pts
6th NED Mirthe Akkerman – – -26 12 – – 44 pts
7th GRE Vasileia Karachaliou – – 6 1 – – 45 pts
8th SUI Maud Jayet – – -41 17 – – 50 pts
9th GER Svenja Weger – – 1 16 – – 52 pts
10th TUR Ecem Guzel – – 5 -23 – – 55 pts
11th SWE Josefin Olsson – – 2 10 – – 55.2 pts
12th CAN Sarah Douglas – – 34 9 – – 59 pts
13th ITA Silvia Zennaro – – 23 -25 – – 64 pts
14th ITA Joyce Floridia – – 3 11 – – 71 pts
15th FRA Louise Cervera – – 6 -44 – – 71 pts
16th ITA Chiara Benini Floriani – – 13 5 – – 73 pts
17th NOR Line Flem Host – – 20 -43 – – 78 pts
18th IRL Annalise Murphy – – 22 22 – – 78 pts
19th DEN Anna Munch – – 21 -27 – – 80 pts
20th POL Wiktoria Gołębiowska – – 17 -50 – – 82 pts
Radial Men – After 8 races, 1 discard (30 entries)
1st NED Paul Hameeteman – – 3 7 – – 23 pts
2nd POL Filip Ciszkiewicz – – -31 6 – – 32 pts
3rd UKR Oskar Madonich – – 1 2 – – 35 pts
4th POL Przemysław Machowski – – -31 1 – – 50 pts
5th POL Łukasz Machowski – – 13 13 – – 58 pts
6th IRL Tom Higgins – – 5 4 – – 58 pts
7th GRE Adonis Bougiouris – – 9 20 – – 68 pts
8th UKR Andriy Verdysh – – 2 10 – – 69 pts
9th POL Filip Miłoszewski – – 16 3 – – 69 pts
10th FIN Otto Dahlberg – – 6 -25 – – 81 pts