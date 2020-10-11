This image by Mexican photographer Joseph Cheires took 1st place in the Nature section of the 2020 Drone Awards, a leading international competition for aerial photography.

‘Gray Whale Plays Pushing Tourists’ was shot in Puerto Adolfo Lopez Mateos, Baja California (Mexico), and shows one of the grey whales famous for accompanying boats in a playful way.

At the end of the gray whale season, I was told about a gray whale that, for the last 3 years, used to play with the boats, pushing them gently.

So we went back the year after and incredibly the gray whale appeared and this shot is the result.

See this and other winning images . . .