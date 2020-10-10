Laser/Radial European Championships – Day 3

Day 3 of Qualifying Series racing at the Laser and Radial European Championships in Gdańsk, Poland.

Light winds meant Just one race for the men’s Laser event, won by Juan Maegli GUI ahead of Britain’s Mike Becket with third place going to Ryan Lo of Singapore.

That result was enough to put Becket top of the leader board, tied on 11 points with overnight leader Filip Jurisic (-40) of Croatia.

Pavlos Kontides continued to improve, a fourth place puts him in third place overall, six points off the leaders.

In fourth is Elliot Hanson who discarded his 17th and counted redress of 7.3 pts for yesterdays race 4.

The full two races for the women’s Radial, with Anne-Marie Rindom (2,2) of Denmark moving further ahead of Marit Bouwmeester (23,3) in second place.

Agata Barwińska (2,8) of Poland retains third overall, with Emma Plasschaert (-11,4) of Belgium fourth and Maxime Jonker (9,8) of Holland fifth.

Britain’s Alison Young did not compete and finished the day ranked 35th. Hannah Snellgrove (-32,12) is now 19th.

The men’s Laser and Women’s Radial will race in gold and silver fleets from Sunday.

In the men’s Radial event, the leader Paul Hameeteman (2,6) of Holland, opens a five point lead from Filip Ciszkiewicz (7,-8) of Poland.

Laser Men – After 5 races, 1 discard (126 entries)

1st GBR Michael Beckett – – 4 -15 4 1 2 – – 11 pts

2nd CRO Filip Jurisic – – 1 4 3 3 -40 – – 11 pts

3rd CYP Pavlos Kontides – – 2 -21 2 9 4 – – 17 pts

4th GBR Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 1 1 -20 11 5 – – 18 pts

5th GBR Elliot Hanson – – 3 8 1 7.3 -17 – – 19.3 pts

6th ESP Joaquin Blanco – – 12 9 3 2 -23 – – 26 pts

7th RUS Sergei Komissarov – – -13 5 8 7 6 – – 26 pts

8th GUA Juan I. Maegli – – 15 3 9 -32 1 – – 28 pts

9th ITA Alessio Spadoni – – -46 17 1 1 14 – – 33 pts

10th SGP Ryan Lo – – 14 5 11 -19 3 – – 33 pts

11th BEL William De Smet – – 9 12 7 5 -13 – – 33 pts

12th FRA Jean-Baptiste Bernaz – – 8 20 5 4 -42 – – 37 pts

13th USA Charlie Buckingham – – 10 12 14 2 -16 – – 38 pts

14th FIN Kaarle Tapper – – 11 -17 6 14 7 – – 38 pts

15th ESP Joel Rodriguez – – 3 26 2 8 -35 – – 39 pts

16th PER Stefano Peschiera – – -20 6 9 8 16 – – 39 pts

17th GER Nik Aaron Willim – – 17 14 -23 9 1 – – 41 pts

18th ITA Giovanni Coccoluto – – -33 10 7 5 21 – – 43 pts

19th NED Duko Bos – – 14 7 8 16 -38 – – 45 pts

20th ESA Enrique Jose Arathoon – – -22 15 11 10 9 – – 45 pts

Radial Women – After 6 races, 1 discard (107 entries)

1st DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 1 -4 1 1 2 2 – – 7 pts

2nd NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 2 3 2 7 -23 3 – – 17 pts

3rd POL Agata Barwińska – – -22 1 3 4 2 8 – – 18 pts

4th BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 7 5 4 5 -11 4 – – 25 pts

5th NED Maxime Jonker – – 3 -14 6 1 9 8 – – 27 pts

6th NED Mirthe Akkerman – – 6 1 10 7 8 -26 – – 32 pts

7th SUI Maud Jayet – – 3 16 2 5 7 -41 – – 33 pts

8th TUR Ecem Guzel – – 7 7 11 3 -22 5 – – 33 pts

9th GER Svenja Weger – – 13 -19 3 11 8 1 – – 36 pts

10th POL Wiktoria Gołębiowska – – 1 -41 12 2 9 17 – – 41 pts

11th ITA Silvia Zennaro – – 4 10 15 8 4 -23 – – 41 pts

12th GRE Vasileia Karachaliou – – 14 15 -36 6 3 6 – – 44 pts

13th FRA Louise Cervera – – 9 12 5 -26 13 6 – – 45 pts

14th SWE Josefin Olsson – – -28 10 9 12.2 12 2 – – 45.2 pts

15th NOR Line Flem Host – – 2 3 7 17 -29 20 – – 49 pts

16th CAN Sarah Douglas – – 5 2 5 4 -40 34 – – 50 pts

17th POL Magdalena Kwaśna – – 22 2 6 10 13 -32 – – 53 pts

18th IRL Annalise Murphy – – 9 5 11 9 -50 22 – – 56 pts

19th GBR Hannah Snellgrove – – 17 11 8 8 -32 12 – – 56 pts

20th DEN Anna Munch – – 10 6 8 -21 14 21 – – 59 pts

Radial Men – After 6 races, 1 discard (30 entries)

1st NED Paul Hameeteman – – -7 3 1 1 2 6 – – 13 pts

2nd POL Filip Ciszkiewicz – – 6 1 2 2 7 -8 – – 18 pts

3rd POL Przemysław Machowski – – 1 18 -20 5 4 1 – – 29 pts

4th UKR Oskar Madonich – – 16 2 5 8 1 -21 – – 32 pts

5th POL Łukasz Machowski – – -31 5 16 4 3 4 – – 32 pts

6th GRE Adonis Bougiouris – – 3 9 11 3 13 -31 – – 39 pts

7th ISR Yogev Alcalay – – 15 6 6 11 -31 7 – – 45 pts

8th IRL Tom Higgins – – 4 4 24 7 10 -25 – – 49 pts

9th FIN Liam Stampone – – 12 12 3 -15 12 11 – – 50 pts

10th FIN Ilari Muhonen – – 5 -24 4 9 20 12 – – 50 pts

