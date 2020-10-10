Laser/Radial European Championships – Day 3

Day 3 of Qualifying Series racing at the Laser and Radial European Championships in Gdańsk, Poland.
Light winds meant Just one race for the men’s Laser event, won by Juan Maegli GUI ahead of Britain’s Mike Becket with third place going to Ryan Lo of Singapore.
That result was enough to put Becket top of the leader board, tied on 11 points with overnight leader Filip Jurisic (-40) of Croatia.
Pavlos Kontides continued to improve, a fourth place puts him in third place overall, six points off the leaders.
In fourth is Elliot Hanson who discarded his 17th and counted redress of 7.3 pts for yesterdays race 4.
The full two races for the women’s Radial, with Anne-Marie Rindom (2,2) of Denmark moving further ahead of Marit Bouwmeester (23,3) in second place.
Agata Barwińska (2,8) of Poland retains third overall, with Emma Plasschaert (-11,4) of Belgium fourth and Maxime Jonker (9,8) of Holland fifth.
Britain’s Alison Young did not compete and finished the day ranked 35th. Hannah Snellgrove (-32,12) is now 19th.
The men’s Laser and Women’s Radial will race in gold and silver fleets from Sunday.
In the men’s Radial event, the leader Paul Hameeteman (2,6) of Holland, opens a five point lead from Filip Ciszkiewicz (7,-8) of Poland.
Laser Men – After 5 races, 1 discard (126 entries)
1st GBR Michael Beckett – – 4 -15 4 1 2 – – 11 pts
2nd CRO Filip Jurisic – – 1 4 3 3 -40 – – 11 pts
3rd CYP Pavlos Kontides – – 2 -21 2 9 4 – – 17 pts
4th GBR Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 1 1 -20 11 5 – – 18 pts
5th GBR Elliot Hanson – – 3 8 1 7.3 -17 – – 19.3 pts
6th ESP Joaquin Blanco – – 12 9 3 2 -23 – – 26 pts
7th RUS Sergei Komissarov – – -13 5 8 7 6 – – 26 pts
8th GUA Juan I. Maegli – – 15 3 9 -32 1 – – 28 pts
9th ITA Alessio Spadoni – – -46 17 1 1 14 – – 33 pts
10th SGP Ryan Lo – – 14 5 11 -19 3 – – 33 pts
11th BEL William De Smet – – 9 12 7 5 -13 – – 33 pts
12th FRA Jean-Baptiste Bernaz – – 8 20 5 4 -42 – – 37 pts
13th USA Charlie Buckingham – – 10 12 14 2 -16 – – 38 pts
14th FIN Kaarle Tapper – – 11 -17 6 14 7 – – 38 pts
15th ESP Joel Rodriguez – – 3 26 2 8 -35 – – 39 pts
16th PER Stefano Peschiera – – -20 6 9 8 16 – – 39 pts
17th GER Nik Aaron Willim – – 17 14 -23 9 1 – – 41 pts
18th ITA Giovanni Coccoluto – – -33 10 7 5 21 – – 43 pts
19th NED Duko Bos – – 14 7 8 16 -38 – – 45 pts
20th ESA Enrique Jose Arathoon – – -22 15 11 10 9 – – 45 pts
Radial Women – After 6 races, 1 discard (107 entries)
1st DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 1 -4 1 1 2 2 – – 7 pts
2nd NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 2 3 2 7 -23 3 – – 17 pts
3rd POL Agata Barwińska – – -22 1 3 4 2 8 – – 18 pts
4th BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 7 5 4 5 -11 4 – – 25 pts
5th NED Maxime Jonker – – 3 -14 6 1 9 8 – – 27 pts
6th NED Mirthe Akkerman – – 6 1 10 7 8 -26 – – 32 pts
7th SUI Maud Jayet – – 3 16 2 5 7 -41 – – 33 pts
8th TUR Ecem Guzel – – 7 7 11 3 -22 5 – – 33 pts
9th GER Svenja Weger – – 13 -19 3 11 8 1 – – 36 pts
10th POL Wiktoria Gołębiowska – – 1 -41 12 2 9 17 – – 41 pts
11th ITA Silvia Zennaro – – 4 10 15 8 4 -23 – – 41 pts
12th GRE Vasileia Karachaliou – – 14 15 -36 6 3 6 – – 44 pts
13th FRA Louise Cervera – – 9 12 5 -26 13 6 – – 45 pts
14th SWE Josefin Olsson – – -28 10 9 12.2 12 2 – – 45.2 pts
15th NOR Line Flem Host – – 2 3 7 17 -29 20 – – 49 pts
16th CAN Sarah Douglas – – 5 2 5 4 -40 34 – – 50 pts
17th POL Magdalena Kwaśna – – 22 2 6 10 13 -32 – – 53 pts
18th IRL Annalise Murphy – – 9 5 11 9 -50 22 – – 56 pts
19th GBR Hannah Snellgrove – – 17 11 8 8 -32 12 – – 56 pts
20th DEN Anna Munch – – 10 6 8 -21 14 21 – – 59 pts
Radial Men – After 6 races, 1 discard (30 entries)
1st NED Paul Hameeteman – – -7 3 1 1 2 6 – – 13 pts
2nd POL Filip Ciszkiewicz – – 6 1 2 2 7 -8 – – 18 pts
3rd POL Przemysław Machowski – – 1 18 -20 5 4 1 – – 29 pts
4th UKR Oskar Madonich – – 16 2 5 8 1 -21 – – 32 pts
5th POL Łukasz Machowski – – -31 5 16 4 3 4 – – 32 pts
6th GRE Adonis Bougiouris – – 3 9 11 3 13 -31 – – 39 pts
7th ISR Yogev Alcalay – – 15 6 6 11 -31 7 – – 45 pts
8th IRL Tom Higgins – – 4 4 24 7 10 -25 – – 49 pts
9th FIN Liam Stampone – – 12 12 3 -15 12 11 – – 50 pts
10th FIN Ilari Muhonen – – 5 -24 4 9 20 12 – – 50 pts