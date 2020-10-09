The Stars Turnout for Barcolana 52

The official number of participants for 52nd edition of the Barcolana Race is 1,424.

The 52 Edition of the popular regatta is scheduled in Trieste on Sunday 11 October, starting at 10:30, and has been preceded by a series of events connected to land and at sea starting from Friday, 2 October.

Among the many well known international sailing stars taking part is Robert Scheidt, the forty-seven-year-old Brazilian, who will compete at his seventh Olympic Games next year.

He will sail on ‘Way of Life’ with the EWOL Sailing Team, skippered by Olympic Finn sailor Gašper Vinčec.

Scheidt has won five Olympic medals in the Laser and Star class . . . Two gold, two silver and a bronze, and has twice been awarded World Sailor of the Year.

This edition of the Barcolana presented by Generali, has been designed to keep the public safe, expand the range of attractions, and involve the whole city by entrusting food and wine, catering and sales to those who do it by trade.

The shopkeepers, restaurateurs and hoteliers of Trieste who already follow the rules to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.

Conceived in 1969 by a group of sailing enthusiasts, the Barcolana has grown into an internationally renowned sailing festival and in 2019 it was named by the Guinness World Records as the “Largest Sailing Race in the World”.