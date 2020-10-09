RYA claim 900,000 UK boaters affected by post-Brexit travel rules

A new survey by the RYA claims that almost 900,000 UK boaters could be hit by restrictions on how long they can stay in Europe after the Brexit transition period ends on 31 December 2020.

With the end of the free movement of people, UK citizens, including boaters, will be restricted to spending no more than 90 days in a rolling 180-day period in the Schengen Area, before they have to obtain a visa for each Schengen country they plan to visit.

In contrast, the UK Government will treat EU citizens travelling to the UK in the future as non-visa nationals for the purposes of tourism and holidays after the end of the transition period, meaning they can come to the UK as visitors for six months without the need to obtain a visa.

For that reason the RYA is calling for the Government to negotiate a reciprocal arrangement in the ongoing negotiations so that the amount of visa-free travel in the Schengen Area available to UK citizens is 6 months, including the recreational boating community.

Read the full RYA document here . . .

