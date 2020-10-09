Laser/Radial European Championships – Win-some, lose-some day 2 for GBR

Day 2 of Qualifying Series racing at the Laser and Radial European Championships in Gdańsk, Poland.
Something of a win-some, lose-some sort of day for the Brits in the men’s Laser, as overnight leader Lorenzo Chiavarini collected a 20 and 11 score to drop to fourth, while both Mike Beckett and Elliot Hanson each won a race, and move to second and third respectively.
Showing more consistency, it is Filip Jurisic (3,3) of Croatia who takes the overall lead, two points clear of Beckett.
Pavlos Kontides (2,9) of Cyprus discarded a 21 from day one, to tie with Chiavarini on 13 points.
Top man of the day was Italy’s Alessio Spadoni, winning both his flight races, discarding a 46 he is ninth overall.
In the women’s Radial event, Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom (1,1,) had another good day with back-to-back flight wins and takes a four point lead from Marit Bouwmeester (2, -7) of Holland.
Agata Barwińska (3,4) of Poland was able to discard her 21 from day 1 and moves into third place just one point behind Bouwmeester.
Maxime Jonker (6,1) of Holland moves into fourth, tied on 10 points with the Swiss Maud Jayet (2,5).
Britain’s Alison Young (4,12,) gained some places and finished the day in 13th, and a better day for Hannah Snellgrove (8, 8) who is now 20th.
Finland’s Tuula Tenkanen took a race win but sits down in 26th place overall. Best non-Europen is Sarah Douglas (5,4) of Canada in sixth place.
In the men’s Radial event, racing in a single fleet, the new leader after taking two race wins is Paul Hameeteman of Holland, tied on five points with Filip Ciszkiewicz of Poland.
From Saturday (10 Oct) the health regulations are being changed in Poland.
The whole country will be treated as a yellow zone. This means that you are required to cover your nose and mouth wherever you are, even outside. It is not necessary only on the water.
Laser Men – After 4 races, 1 discard (126 entries)
1st CRO Filip Jurisic – – 1 -4 3 3 – – 7 pts
2nd GBR Michael Beckett – – 4 -15 4 1 – – 9 pts
3rd GBR Elliot Hanson – – 3 8 1 (BFD) – – 12 pts
4th GBR Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 1 1 -20 11 – – 13 pts
5th CYP Pavlos Kontides – – 2 -21 2 9 – – 13 pts
6th ESP Joel Rodriguez – – 3 -26 2 8 – – 13 pts
7th ESP Joaquin Blanco – – -12 9 3 2 – – 14 pts
8th FRA Jean-Baptiste Bernaz – – 8 -20 5 4 – – 17 pts
9th ITA Alessio Spadoni – – -46 17 1 1 – – 19 pts
10th RUS Sergei Komissarov – – -13 5 8 7 – – 20 pts
11th BEL William De Smet – – 9 -12 7 5 – – 21 pts
12th ITA Giovanni Coccoluto – – -33 10 7 5 – – 22 pts
13th PER Stefano Peschiera – – -20 6 9 8 – – 23 pts
14th USA Charlie Buckingham – – 10 12 -14 2 – – 24 pts
15th GRE Dimitris Papadimitriou – – 5 -33 4 15 – – 24 pts
16th GUA Juan I. Maegli – – 15 3 9 -32 – – 27 pts
17th ITA Nicolo Villa – – 6 3 19 -20 – – 28 pts
18th NED Duko Bos – – 14 7 8 -16 – – 29 pts
19th SGP Ryan Lo – – 14 5 11 -19 – – 30 pts
20th FIN Kaarle Tapper – – 11 -17 6 14 – – 31 pts
Radial Women – After 4 races, 1 discard (107 entries)
1st DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 1 -4 1 1 – – 3 pts
2nd NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 2 3 2 -7 – – 7 pts
3rd POL Agata Barwińska – – -22 1 3 4 – – 8 pts
4th NED Maxime Jonker – – 3 -14 6 1 – – 10 pts
5th SUI Maud Jayet – – 3 -16 2 5 – – 10 pts
6th CAN Sarah Douglas – – -5 2 5 4 – – 11 pts
7th NOR Line Flem Host – – 2 3 7 -17 – – 12 pts
8th NED Mirthe Akkerman – – 6 1 -10 7 – – 14 pts
9th BEL Emma Plasschaert – – -7 5 4 5 – – 14 pts
10th POL Wiktoria Gołębiowska – – 1 -41 12 2 – – 15 pts
11th TUR Ecem Guzel – – 7 7 -11 3 – – 17 pts
12th POL Magdalena Kwaśna – – -22 2 6 10 – – 18 pts
13th GBR Alison Young – – -12 6 4 12 – – 22 pts
14th ITA Silvia Zennaro – – 4 10 -15 8 – – 22 pts
15th IRL Annalise Murphy – – 9 5 -11 9 – – 23 pts
16th DEN Anna Munch – – 10 6 8 -21 – – 24 pts
17th HUN Maria Erdi – – 15 8 (BFD) 2 – – 25 pts
18th FRA Louise Cervera – – 9 12 5 -26 – – 26 pts
19th GER Svenja Weger – – 13 -19 3 11 – – 27 pts
20th GBR Hannah Snellgrove – – -17 11 8 8 – – 27 pts
Radial Men – After 4 races, 1 discard (30 entries)
1st NED Paul Hameeteman – – -7 3 1 1 – – 5 pts
2nd POL Filip Ciszkiewicz – – -6 1 2 2 – – 5 pts
3rd UKR Oskar Madonich – – -16 2 5 8 – – 15 pts
4th GRE Adonis Bougiouris – – 3 9 -11 3 – – 15 pts
5th IRL Tom Higgins – – 4 4 -24 7 – – 15 pts
6th FIN Ilari Muhonen – – 5 -24 4 9 – – 18 pts
7th ISR Yogev Alcalay – – -15 6 6 11 – – 23 pts
8th POL Przemysław Machowski – – 1 18 -20 5 – – 24 pts
9th POL Łukasz Machowski – – (UFD) 5 16 4 – – 25 pts
10th FIN Liam Stampone – – 12 12 3 -15 – – 27 pts