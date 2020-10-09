Laser/Radial European Championships – Win-some, lose-some day 2 for GBR

Day 2 of Qualifying Series racing at the Laser and Radial European Championships in Gdańsk, Poland.

Something of a win-some, lose-some sort of day for the Brits in the men’s Laser, as overnight leader Lorenzo Chiavarini collected a 20 and 11 score to drop to fourth, while both Mike Beckett and Elliot Hanson each won a race, and move to second and third respectively.

Showing more consistency, it is Filip Jurisic (3,3) of Croatia who takes the overall lead, two points clear of Beckett.

Pavlos Kontides (2,9) of Cyprus discarded a 21 from day one, to tie with Chiavarini on 13 points.

Top man of the day was Italy’s Alessio Spadoni, winning both his flight races, discarding a 46 he is ninth overall.

In the women’s Radial event, Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom (1,1,) had another good day with back-to-back flight wins and takes a four point lead from Marit Bouwmeester (2, -7) of Holland.

Agata Barwińska (3,4) of Poland was able to discard her 21 from day 1 and moves into third place just one point behind Bouwmeester.

Maxime Jonker (6,1) of Holland moves into fourth, tied on 10 points with the Swiss Maud Jayet (2,5).

Britain’s Alison Young (4,12,) gained some places and finished the day in 13th, and a better day for Hannah Snellgrove (8, 8) who is now 20th.

Finland’s Tuula Tenkanen took a race win but sits down in 26th place overall. Best non-Europen is Sarah Douglas (5,4) of Canada in sixth place.

In the men’s Radial event, racing in a single fleet, the new leader after taking two race wins is Paul Hameeteman of Holland, tied on five points with Filip Ciszkiewicz of Poland.

From Saturday (10 Oct) the health regulations are being changed in Poland.

The whole country will be treated as a yellow zone. This means that you are required to cover your nose and mouth wherever you are, even outside. It is not necessary only on the water.

Laser Men – After 4 races, 1 discard (126 entries)

1st CRO Filip Jurisic – – 1 -4 3 3 – – 7 pts

2nd GBR Michael Beckett – – 4 -15 4 1 – – 9 pts

3rd GBR Elliot Hanson – – 3 8 1 (BFD) – – 12 pts

4th GBR Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 1 1 -20 11 – – 13 pts

5th CYP Pavlos Kontides – – 2 -21 2 9 – – 13 pts

6th ESP Joel Rodriguez – – 3 -26 2 8 – – 13 pts

7th ESP Joaquin Blanco – – -12 9 3 2 – – 14 pts

8th FRA Jean-Baptiste Bernaz – – 8 -20 5 4 – – 17 pts

9th ITA Alessio Spadoni – – -46 17 1 1 – – 19 pts

10th RUS Sergei Komissarov – – -13 5 8 7 – – 20 pts

11th BEL William De Smet – – 9 -12 7 5 – – 21 pts

12th ITA Giovanni Coccoluto – – -33 10 7 5 – – 22 pts

13th PER Stefano Peschiera – – -20 6 9 8 – – 23 pts

14th USA Charlie Buckingham – – 10 12 -14 2 – – 24 pts

15th GRE Dimitris Papadimitriou – – 5 -33 4 15 – – 24 pts

16th GUA Juan I. Maegli – – 15 3 9 -32 – – 27 pts

17th ITA Nicolo Villa – – 6 3 19 -20 – – 28 pts

18th NED Duko Bos – – 14 7 8 -16 – – 29 pts

19th SGP Ryan Lo – – 14 5 11 -19 – – 30 pts

20th FIN Kaarle Tapper – – 11 -17 6 14 – – 31 pts

Radial Women – After 4 races, 1 discard (107 entries)

1st DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 1 -4 1 1 – – 3 pts

2nd NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 2 3 2 -7 – – 7 pts

3rd POL Agata Barwińska – – -22 1 3 4 – – 8 pts

4th NED Maxime Jonker – – 3 -14 6 1 – – 10 pts

5th SUI Maud Jayet – – 3 -16 2 5 – – 10 pts

6th CAN Sarah Douglas – – -5 2 5 4 – – 11 pts

7th NOR Line Flem Host – – 2 3 7 -17 – – 12 pts

8th NED Mirthe Akkerman – – 6 1 -10 7 – – 14 pts

9th BEL Emma Plasschaert – – -7 5 4 5 – – 14 pts

10th POL Wiktoria Gołębiowska – – 1 -41 12 2 – – 15 pts

11th TUR Ecem Guzel – – 7 7 -11 3 – – 17 pts

12th POL Magdalena Kwaśna – – -22 2 6 10 – – 18 pts

13th GBR Alison Young – – -12 6 4 12 – – 22 pts

14th ITA Silvia Zennaro – – 4 10 -15 8 – – 22 pts

15th IRL Annalise Murphy – – 9 5 -11 9 – – 23 pts

16th DEN Anna Munch – – 10 6 8 -21 – – 24 pts

17th HUN Maria Erdi – – 15 8 (BFD) 2 – – 25 pts

18th FRA Louise Cervera – – 9 12 5 -26 – – 26 pts

19th GER Svenja Weger – – 13 -19 3 11 – – 27 pts

20th GBR Hannah Snellgrove – – -17 11 8 8 – – 27 pts

Radial Men – After 4 races, 1 discard (30 entries)

1st NED Paul Hameeteman – – -7 3 1 1 – – 5 pts

2nd POL Filip Ciszkiewicz – – -6 1 2 2 – – 5 pts

3rd UKR Oskar Madonich – – -16 2 5 8 – – 15 pts

4th GRE Adonis Bougiouris – – 3 9 -11 3 – – 15 pts

5th IRL Tom Higgins – – 4 4 -24 7 – – 15 pts

6th FIN Ilari Muhonen – – 5 -24 4 9 – – 18 pts

7th ISR Yogev Alcalay – – -15 6 6 11 – – 23 pts

8th POL Przemysław Machowski – – 1 18 -20 5 – – 24 pts

9th POL Łukasz Machowski – – (UFD) 5 16 4 – – 25 pts

10th FIN Liam Stampone – – 12 12 3 -15 – – 27 pts

