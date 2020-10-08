Laser/Radial European Championships – Day 1

Day 1 of Qualifying Series racing at the Laser and Radial European Championships in Gdańsk, Poland.

Racing in two flights for both the men’s Laser and women’s Radial fleets, it was Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavarini, defending his title, who won both his races to take a three point lead in the men’s Laser event.

Filip Jurisic (1,4) of Croatia is in second place, with third Marco Gallo (6,2) of Italy, fourth Nicolo Villa (6,3) and fifth Elliot Hanson (3,8) of Britain.

In the women’s Radial event, Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom (1,4) is tied on five points for the lead with Line Flem Host (2,3) of Norway and Marit Bouwmeester (2,3) of Holland.

In fourth place is Mirthe Akkerman (6,1) tied on seven points with Sarah Douglas (5,2) of Canada.

Britain’s Alison Young (12,6) finished the day in 16th and Hannah Snellgrove (17,11) is 23rd.

In the men’s Radial event, racing in a single fleet, Filip Ciszkiewicz of Poland leads by one point from Tom Higgins of Ireland. In third place is Paul Hameeteman of Holland.

Laser Men – After 2 races (126 entries)

1st GBR Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 1 1 – – 2 pts

2nd CRO Filip Jurisic – – 1 4 – – 5 pts

3rd ITA Marco Gallo – – 6 2 – – 8 pts

4th ITA Nicolo Villa – – 6 3 – – 9 pts

5th GBR Elliot Hanson – – 3 8 – – 11 pts

6th CHI Clemente Seguel – – 7 4 – – 11 pts

7th GUA Juan I. Maegli – – 15 3 – – 18 pts

8th RUS Sergei Komissarov – – 13 5 – – 18 pts

9th GBR Michael Beckett – – 4 15 – – 19 pts

10th SGP Ryan Lo – – 14 5 – – 19 pts

11th NED Duko Bos – – 14 7 – – 21 pts

12th ESP Joaquin Blanco – – 12 9 – – 21 pts

13th BEL William De Smet – – 9 12 – – 21 pts

14th SWE Jesper Stalheim – – 21 1 – – 22 pts

15th USA Charlie Buckingham – – 10 12 – – 22 pts

16th CYP Pavlos Kontides – – 2 21 – – 23 pts

17th PER Stefano Peschiera – – 20 6 – – 26 pts

18th GER Philipp Buhl – – 22 6 – – 28 pts

19th FRA Jean-Baptiste Bernaz – – 8 20 – – 28 pts

20th RUS Maxim Nikolaev – – 19 9 – – 28 pts

Radial Women – After 2 races (107 entries)

1st DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 1 4 – – 5 pts

2nd NOR Line Flem Host – – 2 3 – – 5 pts

3rd NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 2 3 – – 5 pts

4th NED Mirthe Akkerman – – 6 1 – – 7 pts

5th CAN Sarah Douglas – – 5 2 – – 7 pts

6th BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 7 5 – – 12 pts

7th CYP Marilena Makri – – 4 9 – – 13 pts

8th ITA Silvia Zennaro – – 4 10 – – 14 pts

9th IRL Annalise Murphy – – 9 5 – – 14 pts

10th TUR Ecem Guzel – – 7 7 – – 14 pts

11th GER Pia Kuhlmann – – 11 4 – – 15 pts

12th ITA Carolina Albano – – 8 7 – – 15 pts

13th DEN Anna Munch – – 10 6 – – 16 pts

14th NED Maxime Jonker – – 3 14 – – 17 pts

15th IRL Eve Mcmahon – – 5 13 – – 18 pts

16th GBR Alison Young – – 12 6 – – 18 pts

17th SUI Maud Jayet – – 3 16 – – 19 pts

18th FRA Louise Cervera – – 9 12 – – 21 pts

19th POL Agata Barwińska – – 22 1 – – 23 pts

20th HUN Maria Erdi – – 15 8 – – 23 pts

21st POL Magdalena Kwaśna – – 22 2 – – 24 pts

22nd BLR Tatiana Drozdovskaya – – 19 8 – – 27 pts

23rd GBR Hannah Snellgrove – – 17 11 – – 28 pts

Radial Men – After 2 races (30 entries)

1st POL Filip Ciszkiewicz – – 6 1 – – 7 pts

2nd IRL Tom Higgins – – 4 4 – – 8 pts

3rd NED Paul Hameeteman – – 7 3 – – 10 pts

4th FIN Otto Dahlberg – – 2 10 – – 12 pts

5th GRE Adonis Bougiouris – – 3 9 – – 12 pts

6th UKR Oskar Madonich – – 16 2 – – 18 pts

7th POL Przemysław Machowski – – 1 18 – – 19 pts

8th ISR Yogev Alcalay – – 15 6 – – 21 pts

9th POL Filip Miłoszewski – – 14 7 – – 21 pts

10th FIN Noel Laukkanen – – 13 8 – – 21 pts

Full results available here . . .