Laser/Radial European Championships – Day 1

Day 1 of Qualifying Series racing at the Laser and Radial European Championships in Gdańsk, Poland.
Racing in two flights for both the men’s Laser and women’s Radial fleets, it was Britain’s Lorenzo Chiavarini, defending his title, who won both his races to take a three point lead in the men’s Laser event.
Filip Jurisic (1,4) of Croatia is in second place, with third Marco Gallo (6,2) of Italy, fourth Nicolo Villa (6,3) and fifth Elliot Hanson (3,8) of Britain.
In the women’s Radial event, Denmark’s Anne-Marie Rindom (1,4) is tied on five points for the lead with Line Flem Host (2,3) of Norway and Marit Bouwmeester (2,3) of Holland.
In fourth place is Mirthe Akkerman (6,1) tied on seven points with Sarah Douglas (5,2) of Canada.
Britain’s Alison Young (12,6) finished the day in 16th and Hannah Snellgrove (17,11) is 23rd.
In the men’s Radial event, racing in a single fleet, Filip Ciszkiewicz of Poland leads by one point from Tom Higgins of Ireland. In third place is Paul Hameeteman of Holland.
Laser Men – After 2 races (126 entries)
1st GBR Lorenzo Chiavarini – – 1 1 – – 2 pts
2nd CRO Filip Jurisic – – 1 4 – – 5 pts
3rd ITA Marco Gallo – – 6 2 – – 8 pts
4th ITA Nicolo Villa – – 6 3 – – 9 pts
5th GBR Elliot Hanson – – 3 8 – – 11 pts
6th CHI Clemente Seguel – – 7 4 – – 11 pts
7th GUA Juan I. Maegli – – 15 3 – – 18 pts
8th RUS Sergei Komissarov – – 13 5 – – 18 pts
9th GBR Michael Beckett – – 4 15 – – 19 pts
10th SGP Ryan Lo – – 14 5 – – 19 pts
11th NED Duko Bos – – 14 7 – – 21 pts
12th ESP Joaquin Blanco – – 12 9 – – 21 pts
13th BEL William De Smet – – 9 12 – – 21 pts
14th SWE Jesper Stalheim – – 21 1 – – 22 pts
15th USA Charlie Buckingham – – 10 12 – – 22 pts
16th CYP Pavlos Kontides – – 2 21 – – 23 pts
17th PER Stefano Peschiera – – 20 6 – – 26 pts
18th GER Philipp Buhl – – 22 6 – – 28 pts
19th FRA Jean-Baptiste Bernaz – – 8 20 – – 28 pts
20th RUS Maxim Nikolaev – – 19 9 – – 28 pts
Radial Women – After 2 races (107 entries)
1st DEN Anne-Marie Rindom – – 1 4 – – 5 pts
2nd NOR Line Flem Host – – 2 3 – – 5 pts
3rd NED Marit Bouwmeester – – 2 3 – – 5 pts
4th NED Mirthe Akkerman – – 6 1 – – 7 pts
5th CAN Sarah Douglas – – 5 2 – – 7 pts
6th BEL Emma Plasschaert – – 7 5 – – 12 pts
7th CYP Marilena Makri – – 4 9 – – 13 pts
8th ITA Silvia Zennaro – – 4 10 – – 14 pts
9th IRL Annalise Murphy – – 9 5 – – 14 pts
10th TUR Ecem Guzel – – 7 7 – – 14 pts
11th GER Pia Kuhlmann – – 11 4 – – 15 pts
12th ITA Carolina Albano – – 8 7 – – 15 pts
13th DEN Anna Munch – – 10 6 – – 16 pts
14th NED Maxime Jonker – – 3 14 – – 17 pts
15th IRL Eve Mcmahon – – 5 13 – – 18 pts
16th GBR Alison Young – – 12 6 – – 18 pts
17th SUI Maud Jayet – – 3 16 – – 19 pts
18th FRA Louise Cervera – – 9 12 – – 21 pts
19th POL Agata Barwińska – – 22 1 – – 23 pts
20th HUN Maria Erdi – – 15 8 – – 23 pts
21st POL Magdalena Kwaśna – – 22 2 – – 24 pts
22nd BLR Tatiana Drozdovskaya – – 19 8 – – 27 pts
23rd GBR Hannah Snellgrove – – 17 11 – – 28 pts
Radial Men – After 2 races (30 entries)
1st POL Filip Ciszkiewicz – – 6 1 – – 7 pts
2nd IRL Tom Higgins – – 4 4 – – 8 pts
3rd NED Paul Hameeteman – – 7 3 – – 10 pts
4th FIN Otto Dahlberg – – 2 10 – – 12 pts
5th GRE Adonis Bougiouris – – 3 9 – – 12 pts
6th UKR Oskar Madonich – – 16 2 – – 18 pts
7th POL Przemysław Machowski – – 1 18 – – 19 pts
8th ISR Yogev Alcalay – – 15 6 – – 21 pts
9th POL Filip Miłoszewski – – 14 7 – – 21 pts
10th FIN Noel Laukkanen – – 13 8 – – 21 pts