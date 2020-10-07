Team GB Sailing for Gold at Laser European Championships

The almost non-existant European racing season is drawing to a close and Thursday 8 October will see the start of the Laser European Championships.



This event includes European and Open titles for the men’s Laser Standard, and the men and women’s Laser Radial classes and is being held in Gdańsk, Poland.

Entries for the two Olympic classes, the men’s Laser and the women’s Radial have attracted large fleets – 136 for the men and 114 for the women, the men’s Radial has an entry of 36 with 34 of those being in the U21 catagory.

The 16 non-European entries in the Laser include, Charlie Buckingham USA and Luke Deegan NZL, and the 13 on-European entries in the women’s Radial includes Sarah Douglas CAN and two late entries from Egypt.

The British entry includes Team GB sailors, Elliot Hanson in the Laser and Alison Young in the Radial event.

Other British entries include in the Radial: Daisy Collingridge, Anya Haji-Michael, Youth world champion Matilda Nicholls, Molly Sacker, Christine Wood and Hannah Snellgrove who is returning to action following surgery to her knee.

And in the Laser, 2019 European champion Lorenzo Chiavarini returns to competition after injuring his back during training in late 2019, plus Michael Beckett, Krishan Bhogal, Joseph Drake, Jack Hopkins, James Percival-Cooke and Sam Whaley.

Hanson and Beckett will face Kiel Week winner Philipp Buhl of Germany as well as Buckingham of the USA.

And in the Radial, Ali Young, who did not race at Kiel, will face the Kiel podium trio of Anne-Marie Rindom DEN, Marit Bouwmeester NED and Maria Erdi HUN.

In addition Ireland’s Rio silver medallist Annalise Murphy is now firmly back in the Radial and focussed for Tokyo, any sign of a decent breeze at Gdańsk and she will be fighting for the podium.

