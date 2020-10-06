Luna Rossa’s second America’s Cup boat has arrived in Auckland

The Antonov cargo plane carrying Boat 2, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli team’s second hull, landed in Auckland on 5 October 2020.

The flight left the Bergamo-Orio al Serio Airport on Friday 2 October and reached New Zealand after 60 hours of travel that included two technical stopovers, having covered over 18,000 km.



The boat and equipment were transported to the new team base on Hobson Wharf where assembly and the first load tests will take place in the next few days.

The launch is planned for the end of October, to resume training on the Hauraki Gulf soon after.

Like the first boat – launched a year ago on 2 October 2019 – the second hull was built at the Persico Marine shipyard in Bergamo, Italy.

Horacio Carabelli (co-design coordinator):

“The shipment of a race boat this size is always a challenge. We had a very good loading plan, based on a careful study of all the equipment, that allowed us to bring our chase boat (the support boat equipped with telemetry systems) on the Antonov, allowing us to use it in Cagliari until the last day of sailing in Italy.”

“Our plan now is to resume training on the water by the third week of October.”

