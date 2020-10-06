Live coverage of 36th America’s Cup set for BBC and Sky

First details of live coverage planned for the 36th America’s Cup taking place in Auckland, New Zealand, have been released.

In the UK, home country of Ben Ainslie’s AC36 challenger INEOS Team UK, coverage is planned by both the BBC and Sky, with a live broadcast timing of between 3 and 5am.

Racing will begin on 17 to 20 December 2020 with the PRADA America’s Cup World Series Auckland and the PRADA Christmas Race.

The PRADA Cup, the Challenger Selection Series, begins on 15 January 2021.

The winner of the PRADA Cup will meet the Defender, Emirates Team New Zealand, in the 36th America’s Cup Match starting on 6 March 2021.

Patrizio Bertelli, CEO of COR 36 (Challenger of Record),

“We are very pleased that so many national “free-to-air” channels and major pay networks will show all the events of the PRADA America’s Cup World Series Auckland, the PRADA Christmas Race, the PRADA Cup, and the 36th America’s Cup.”

“And we are confident that our commitment will receive in return a record audience.”

To date the 36th America’s Cup has partnered with free-to-air and pay networks including:

New Zealand – home country of Emirates Team New Zealand (Defender) – TVNZ

– home country of Emirates Team New Zealand (Defender) – TVNZ Italy – home country of Luna Rossa PRADA Pirelli Team (Challenger of Record) – RAI and Sky Italia

– home country of Luna Rossa PRADA Pirelli Team (Challenger of Record) – RAI and Sky Italia UK – home country of INEOS Team UK (Challenger) – BBC and Sky UK & Ireland

– home country of INEOS Team UK (Challenger) – BBC and Sky UK & Ireland USA and Caribbean – home country of NYYC American Magic (Challenger) – NBC Sports

– home country of NYYC American Magic (Challenger) – NBC Sports Australia – Fox Sports Australia

– Fox Sports Australia Pacific Island Nations – Pasifika TV

– Pasifika TV France, Switzerland, sub-Saharan Africa and other French territories – Canal+

– Canal+ Sweden – TV12 and C More

– TV12 and C More South Africa & sub-Saharan Africa – SuperSport

– SuperSport Korea – SBS

– SBS Taiwan – ELTA

– ELTA Malaysia & Brunei – Astro

