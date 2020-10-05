American Magic reveal their new AC75 in Auckland

The second AC75 built by the America’s Cup challenger, New York Yacht Club American Magic, was uncovered for the first time at the team’s base in Auckland, New Zealand.

The first uncovered images of the second American Magic reveal little, but the bow treatment does appear radically different to their first hull.

Following Defiant’s decommissioning, the full attention and resources of the team have been directed towards the pre-launch preparations for its second AC75, Patriot, in Auckland.

The new yacht which was airlifted from Providence, USA to Auckland in early September, will undergo a wide range of tests by the design and shore teams ahead of its future launch.

The planned conclusion of Defiant’s testing lifecycle follows a stretch of sailing that began in September 2019 in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, continued on to Pensacola, Florida, and ended in Auckland after 12 months of hard testing and unprecedented performance.

After becoming the first AC75 in the world to sail and foil in September 2019, Defiant sailed thousands of training miles in three widely separated venues while pouring valuable data into the team’s ongoing design process for Patriot.

Never intended as a fully optimized racing yacht, Defiant had nevertheless been expected to compete in two European America’s Cup World Series regattas in Cagliari, Italy, and Portsmouth, U.K. in 2020 prior to their cancellation due to COVID-19.

The first AC75 event with the four teams racing together will now take place from 17 to 20 December with the America’s Cup World Series and Christmas Race in the Gulf of Hauraki, New Zealand.

