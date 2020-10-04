2020 Melges 24 European Sailing Series completed in Trieste

After the final race of the 2020 Melges 24 European Sailing Series in Trieste, Italy, Peter Karrie’s team Nefeli, from Germany, secured the win of the final regatta.

Second on the podium in Trieste and also best Corinthian team, Michael Tarabochia’s team White Room, from Germany, confirmed overall victory of the 2020 Melges 24 European Sailing Series.

Both in Overall ranking as well as in the Corinthian division.

Overall Top 3 of the 2020 Melges 24 European Sailing Series:

WHITE ROOM GER677 (Corinthian) of Michael Tarabochia, with Luis Tarabochia steering, Sebastian Bühler as tactician, Marco Tarabochia and Marvin Frisch in crew – 63pts. ARKANOE BY MONTURA ITA809 of Sergio Caramel – helm, Margherita Zanuso, Filippo Orvietto, Federico Gomiero, Michele Meotto, Karlo Hmeljak, Simon Sivitz – 97 pts. GILL RACE TEAM GBR694 (Corinthian) of Miles Quinton with Geoff Carveth steering, Oliver Wells, Adam Brushett, Suzy Russell, Lawrence Creaser, Ian Dobson in crew – 109.5 pts

Corinthian Top 3 of the 2020 Melges 24 European Sailing Series:

WHITE ROOM GER677 of Michael Tarabochia, with Luis Tarabochia steering, Sebastian Bühler as tactician, Marco Tarabochia and Marvin Frisch in crew – 63pts. GILL RACE TEAM GBR694 of Miles Quinton with Geoff Carveth steering, Oliver Wells, Adam Brushett, Suzy Russell, Lawrence Creaser, Ian Dobson in crew – 109.5 pts ORCA AUT643 of Helmut Gottwald, with Christian Egger, Manfred Ferch, Renate Resenig and Peter Hoffmann in crew – 164 pts.

The final race win in the Trieste regatta went to Michele Paoletti’s Stramabapapa, a local team from Trieste.

Final European Sailing Series in Trieste after 5 races (19 entries)

1st GER673 Nefeli – Karrie Peter, Segel Club Rheingau – – 11 pts

2nd ITA 689 Strambapapà – Paoletti Michele, SVBG – – 11 pts

3rd GER677 White Room – CORINTHIAN Tarabochia Luis, YCL – – 14 pts

4th ITA 809 Arkanoè by Montura – Caramel Sergio, Il Portodimare – – 14 pts

5th GBR694 Gill Race Team – CORINTHIAN Carveth Geof, fRORC – – 19 pts

6th GER850 Phonobloc – CORINTHIAN Beck Thomas, SCCF – – 31 pts