Making the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series work in such unpredictable times means there is a new pre-entry process in place.

The pre-entry opened on 1 October, even though the first even is some weeks away – the Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash on the weekend of 20 and 21 November.

Already there have been over 100 pre-registrations with quite a few signing up for all eight events.

If you’re interested in taking part, you can place down a £5 deposit against each of the events that you want to compete in. That £5 goes towards the entry fee if the event goes ahead.

If the event is cancelled or there are other circumstances arise such as the sailor gets Covid-19, the sailor receives the £5 back.

The other reason for a sailor receiving back their £5 pre-registration payment is if the event is oversubscribed.

The organisers are keen to maintain the diversity of competitors and types of boat that has become one of the hallmarks of the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series since it began more than a decade ago.

“In normal years we see competitors ranging in age from 8 to more than 80 years old,” said organiser Simon Lovesey. “And we’re looking at nearly 100 different types of boat taking part. As much as possible we want to keep that diversity if we find events are booking to capacity.”

You can find out more by watching the Facebook Live launch of the Series that took place in late September.

It’s already clocked up in excess of 13,000 views with lots of useful feedback from sailors.

Entry for all events will only be online to follow Covid-19 guidelines and will open much later than in previous years to allow host clubs to take account of the latest situation.

Winners of the last two season, Simon Horsfield and Katie Burridge, are champing at the bit to get racing in their 2000 against a large fleet again.

“For us, it’s not so much about the handicap racing, we want to go sailing, don’t mind if it’s 5 knots or 40 knots,” said Simon.

“The pre-booking is a sensible idea,” said Katie. “It’s unprecedented times, so I think that’s a way of making it as fair as it can be.”

The following events are in the Seldén SailJuice Winter Series 2020/21:

Fernhurst Books Draycote Dash, Draycote Water SC – 21 & 22 November 2020

Datchet Flyer, Datchet Water SC – 5 & 6 December 2020

Burghfield Brass Monkey, Burghfield SC – 27 December 2020

Grafham Grand Prix, Grafham Water SC – 3 January 2021

Bloody Mary, Queen Mary Sailing SC – 9 January 2021

King George Gallop, King George SC – 23 January 2021

John Merricks Tiger Trophy, Rutland SC – 6 & 7 February 2021

Oxford Blue, Oxford SC – 13 February 2021

For more details and to register, Click here . . .