49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championships – Day 5

Penultimate day of racing at the 2020 Forward WIP 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championship on Lake Attersee, Austria.

Just one race for the Nacra 17 fleet which was won by Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti of Italy, with Britain’s John Gimson and Anna Burnet taking second and Quentin Delapierre and Manon Audinet of France third.

No change to the top of the overall leaderboard, but Gimson and Burnet have cut the gap to leaders Santiago Lange and Cecilia Carranza (8) to just five points.

Tita and Banti retain third place , four points back, with Delapierre and Audinet moving into fourth place ahead of Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari (7) of Italy.

In the women’s 49erFX Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke of Germany retain their overall lead despite a 14th place in the single race completed.

The race was won by Willemijn Offerman and Elise Ruyter of Holland, with second place going to Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen of Norway.

Naess and Ronningen retain second overall, just two points off leaders Lutz and Beucke.

No racing for the 49er, where the Dutch team of Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt keep their three point lead ahead of Germany’s Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf.

Nacra 17 European Championship after 8 races (30 entries)

1st ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA – – 9 3 2 1 7 1 15 8 – – 31 pts

2nd GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET – – 7 10 12 2 8 2 5 2 – – 36 pts

3rd ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI – – 17 2 4 5 19 6 4 1 – – 39 pts

4th FRA 56 Quentin DELAPIERRE and Manon AUDINET – – 5 5 13 4 13 3 9 3 – – 42 pts

5th ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI – – 1 6 8 10 1 15 13 7 – – 46 pts

6th SWE 44 Emil JÄRUDD and Cecilia JONSSON – – 2 1 7 24 5 12 18 4 – – 49 pts

7th ESP 28 Tara PACHECO and Florian TRITTEL – – 4 14 (UFD) 3 14 4 8 5 – – 52 pts

8th FIN 27 Sinem KURTBAY and Janne JARVINEN – – 3 25 1 13 4 5 19 17 – – 62 pts

9th FRA 527 Titouan PETARD and Lou BERTHOMIEU – – 10 9 9 19 3 7 10 22 – – 67 pts

10th FRA 51 Tim MOURNIAC and Noa ANCIAN – – 13 13 15 14 6 9 3 10 – – pts

49erFX European Championship gold fleet after 7 races (25 entries)

1st GER 9 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE – – 5 1 1 1 2 1 14 – – 11 pts

2nd NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN – – 1 8 1 3 5 1 2 – – 13 pts

3rd ITA 46 Carlotta OMARI and Matilda DISTEFANO – – 6 2 4 14 7 4 6 – – 29 pts

4th SWE 80 Klara WESTER and Rebecca NETZLER – – 6 2 2 1 11 11 8 – – 30 pts

5th SWE 15 Julia GROSS and Hanna KLINGA – – 3 1 18 8 3 5 11 – – 31 pts

6th NED 64 Willemijn OFFERMAN and Elise RUYTER – – 12 7 3 16 5 8 1 – – 36 pts

GBR:

17th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON – – 5 9 8 11 16 3 13 – – 49 pts

49er European Championship gold fleet after 8 races (30 entries) No GBR

1st NED 49 Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT 4 2 12 1 3 2 4 27 – – 28 pts

2nd GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF 1 9 6 3 10 1 1 22 – – 31 pts

3rd CRO 10 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 11 1 3 3 1 1 22 13 – – 33 pts

4th BEL 24 Yannick LEFEBVRE and Tom PELSMAEKERS 16 7 3 2 6 10 7 2 – – 37 pts

5th AUT 4 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 11 6 5 12 5 4 3 4 – – 38 pts

6th DEN 70 Daniel NYBORG and Sebastian WRIGHT OLSEN 7 3 19 7 6 5 8 3 – – 39 pts

7th SUI 129 Maxime BACHELIN and Arno de PLANTA 14 12 7 2 1 7 13 1 – – 43 pts

8th POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI 3 18 10 5 2 8 10 11 – – 49 pts

9th SUI 77 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Lucien CUJEAN 1 7 14 7 4 9 23 8 – – 50 pts

10th DEN 7 Jonas WARRER and Jakob PRECHT 5 12 4 9 11 5 5 12 – – 51 pts

