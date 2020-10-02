49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championships – Day 4

Another difficult day at the 2020 Forward WIP 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championship on Lake Attersee, Austria.

Heavy fog lay across the lake, with visibility not much more than a hundred metres. When the breeze arrived, the fog swiftly cleared and the Silver Fleets of the 49er and 49erFX managed two races each.

Now into the final series splits it was not all good news.

The Nacra 17 fleet never completed a race and simillar for the 49erFX gold fleet who had to abandon their race.

Thus no change to the leaderboard s for the mixed Nacra 17 and women’s 49erFX.

The men’s 49er gold fleet got the best of the day, with the Dutch team of Bart Lambriex and Pim van Vugt (4, 27) taking a three point lead ahead of Germany’s Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf (1, 22) in second overall.

Former leaders Sime and Mihovil Fantela (21, 13) of Croatia drop to third overall, but only five points off the lead.

The Swiss pair, Maxime Bachelin and Arno de Planta were the other gold fleet winners, and are seventh overall.

There are no Medal Races on the final day (Sunday). The aim is to give all competitors as many races as possible, a commodity that no one is taking for granted in the Covid 19 era.

49er European Championship gold fleet after 8 races (30 entries)

1st NED 49 Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT 4 2 12 1 3 2 4 27 – – 28 pts

2nd GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF 1 9 6 3 10 1 1 22 – – 31 pts

3rd CRO 10 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 11 1 3 3 1 1 22 13 – – 33 pts

4th BEL 24 Yannick LEFEBVRE and Tom PELSMAEKERS 16 7 3 2 6 10 7 2 – – 37 pts

5th AUT 4 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 11 6 5 12 5 4 3 4 – – 38 pts

6th DEN 70 Daniel NYBORG and Sebastian WRIGHT OLSEN 7 3 19 7 6 5 8 3 – – 39 pts

7th SUI 129 Maxime BACHELIN and Arno de PLANTA 14 12 7 2 1 7 13 1 – – 43 pts

8th POL 19 Dominik BUKSAK and Szymon WIERZBICKI 3 18 10 5 2 8 10 11 – – 49 pts

9th SUI 77 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Lucien CUJEAN 1 7 14 7 4 9 23 8 – – 50 pts

10th DEN 7 Jonas WARRER and Jakob PRECHT 5 12 4 9 11 5 5 12 – – 51 pts

Full results available here . . .

