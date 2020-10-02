Kistanov takes early lead at International Finn Cup

Arkadii Kistanov has taken the early lead at the International Finn Cup – XVII Andrea Menoni Trophy at Fraglia Vela Malcesine, Italy.

After two races in light and wet conditions on Lake Garda, Friday, Kistanov (2, 1) of Russia has an eight point lead.

Michael Beyeler (4, 7) and Carlo Lazzari (6, 6) both from Switzerland are second and third, with Marko Kolic (11, 2) of Italy in fourth place.

The opening race was won by Juan Ignacio Perez (1, 18) from Mexico.

Andrea Menoni Trophy – After after 2 races (34 entries)

1st RUS 6 Arkadii KISTANOV – – 2 1 – – 3 pts

2nd SUI 20 Michael BEYELER – – 4 7 – – 11 pts

3rd SUI 3 Lazzari CARLO – – 6 6 – – 12 pts

4th ITA 40 Marko KOLIC – – 11 2 – – 13 pts

5th SUI 94 Andreas FRIDERICH – – 7 9 – – 16 pts

6th ITA 4 Francesco FAGGIANI – – 12 5 – – 17 pts

7th AUT 333 Gerhard WEINREICH – – 3 15 – – 18 pts

8th SUI 7 Burger CHRISTOPH – – 14 4 – – 18 pts

9th ITA 1071 Matteo IOVENITTI – – 5 13 – – 18 pts

10th MEX 1 Juan Ignacio PEREZ – – 1 18 – – 19 pts

Full results available here . . .