Sailing World Championships postponed to summer of 2023

World Sailing has announced the postponement of the next edition of the Sailing World Championships to the summer of 2023.

Following a joint decision by World Sailing, the Royal Netherlands Watersport Association, the municipality of The Hague and TIG Sports, the 2022 Sailing World Championships have been moved to August 2023.

The Sailing World Championships will now be held from Thursday 10 to Sunday 20 August 2023 at Scheveningen, the Hague, in The Netherlands, with The Ocean Race also set to take over the Dutch shores.

In addition the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championships, due to be held The Hague in July 2021, has also been rescheduled for 2022.

The move to rearrange the Sailing World Championships and Youth Sailing World Championships follows the global challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the rearrangement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to 2021.

World Sailing is now seeking a venue to host the 2021 Youth Sailing World Championships in December 2021. MNAs and Host Cities interested in hosting the event should contact the World Sailing Events team.

The Sailing World Championships is the primary qualification event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. The last championship was held in 2018.

Only the events and equipment included in the next Olympic Sailing Competition, Paris 2024, are included in the programme of the Championships.