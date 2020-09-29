eSailing World Championship PlayOffs

The 2020 eSailing season will reach its peak in October and November with a grand finale spread over three countries.

The grand finale includes the first edition of the eSailing Nation’s Cup as well as the finals of the eSailing World Championship.

The eight best players from the PlayOffs will compete for the eSailing World Championship title alongside Britain’s Déjà Vu, the first eSailGP champion and the first player to confirm his place in the Final.

This year, the 2020 eSailing World Champion will receive a cheque for US $10,000 (£7,800/€8,600) from our partner Virtual Regatta!

The PlayOffs will take place from Wednesday 30 September until Saturday 3 October 2020.

From 30 September to 1 October, eSailors will compete in the J/70 on the Auckland waterway.

Then from 1 to 2 October, the challenge will take place in San Francisco in the F50.

Finally, from 2 to 3 October, players will have to master a Laser in Marseille.

1,000 eSailors have qualified for the PlayOffs – the eSailing World Championship finals – based on the world ranking results.

The current top 10 ranked eSailors to look out for in the PlayOffs are:

GRE-9 (GR) MCES valentinelisa (FR) Filippo Lanfranchi (IT) MCES_winds98 (FR) Donnie Gillies (GB) Bandido274 (ES) Kissmya** – USA 472 (US) Alessandro Merlino (IT) tommytamble (IT) epicure (FR)

Elsewhere, the first eSailing Nations Cup will start on 5 October on Virtual Regatta Inshore.

In this nation-to-nation knockout challenge, teams of 10 will compete in a series of regattas throughout October until the grand final on 7 November.

You can follow the competition live in ‘spectator mode’ on Virtual Regatta Inshore!