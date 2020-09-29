49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championships – Day 1

Day 1 of the 2020 Forward WIP 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 European Championship on Lake Attersee, Austria.

Not a stunning start for the British Nacra 17 World Champions, John Gimson and Anna Burnet (7,10,12) who finished the day down in ninth place after three races.

Sweden’s Emil Jarudd and Cecilia Jonsson (2,1,7) take a four point lead ahead of Argentina’s Rio Gold medallists Santiago Lange and Cecilia (9,3,2) Carranza.

In third place are Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Fraascari (1,6,8) of Italy. Sinem Kurtbay and Janne Jarvinen of Finland won the final race of the day, to sit in eighth place.

In the men’s 49er and women’s 49erFX fleets they were split in two flights, both completing three races.

49erFX Kiel Week winners Tina Lutz and Susann Beucke (5,1,1) take the lead, three points ahead of Helene Naess and Marie Ronningen (1,8,1) of Norway, with in third place Klara Wester and Rebecca Netzler (6,2,2) of Sweden.

The only British women who made it to Austria are Megan Brickwood and Stephanie Orton, who made a good start with a 5, 9, 8 score line and are tenth in a group of four crews tied on 22 points.

In the men’s 49er things are very tight, with Sime and Mihovil Fantela (11,1,3) of Croatia just one point clear of Germany’s Tim Fischer and Fabian Graf (1,9,6) with third Bart Labbriex and Pim van Vugt (4,2,12) of Holland.

The top ten in the 49er are covered by just seven points.

Austria’s Benjamin Bildstein was joined by coach NIvan Bulaja, when crew David Hussl was unable to sail due to a gastrointestinal infection, they still managed to finish in tenth overall.



Nacra 17 European Championship after 3 races (30 entries)

1st SWE 44 Emil JÄRUDD and Cecilia JONSSON 2 1 7 – – 10 pts

2nd ARG 1 Santiago LANGE and Cecilia CARRANZA 9 3 2 – – 14 pts

3rd ITA 5 Vittorio BISSARO and Maelle FRASCARI 1 6 8 – – 15 pts

4th ITA 26 Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI 17 2 4 – – 23 pts

5th FRA 56 Quentin DELAPIERRE and Manon AUDINET 5 5 13 – – 23 pts

6th GER 77 Paul KOHLHOFF and Alica STUHLEMMER 11 8 5 – – 24 pts

7th FRA 527 Titouan PETARD and Lou BERTHOMIEU 10 9 9 – – 28 pts

8th FIN 27 Sinem KURTBAY and Janne JARVINEN 3 25 1 – – 29 pts

9th GBR 21 John GIMSON and Anna BURNET 7 10 12 – – 29 pts

10th DEN 31 Natacha PEDERSEN and Mathias BORRESKOV 18 11 3 – – 32 pts

49erFX European Championship after 3 races (40 entries)

1st GER 9 Tina LUTZ and Susann BEUCKE 5 1 1 – – 7 pts

2nd NOR 26 Helene NÆSS and Marie RØNNINGEN 1 8 1 – – 10 pts

3rd SWE 80 Klara WESTER and Rebecca NETZLER 6 2 2 – – 10 pts

4th ITA 46 Carlotta OMARI and Matilda DISTEFANO 6 2 4 – – 12 pts

5th CRO 112 Enia NINCEVIC and Mihaela de VITTURI 2 5 6 – – 13 pts

6th ESP 1 Támara ECHEGOYEN and Paula BARCELÓ 1 14 2 – – 17 pts

7th DEN 916 Katrine KROGH and Laura ZEEBERG 10 3 4 – – 17 pts

8th FRA 4 Lili SEBESI and Albane DUBOIS 3 6 8 – – 17 pts

9th ITA 247 Jana GERMANI and Giorgia BERTUZZI 10 3 7 – – 20 pts

10th DEN 11 Ida Marie NIELSEN and Marie OLSEN 11 7 3 – – 21 pts

GBR:

14th GBR 230 Megan BRICKWOOD and Stephanie ORTON 5 9 8 – – 22 pts

49er European Championship after 3 races (55 entries) (No GBR)

1st CRO 10 Sime FANTELA and Mihovil FANTELA 11 1 3 – – 15 pts

2nd GER 13 Tim FISCHER and Fabian GRAF 1 9 6 – – 16 pts

3rd NED 49 Bart LAMBRIEX and Pim van VUGT 4 2 12 – – 18 pts

4th ITA 88 Uberto CRIVELLI VISCONTI and Leonardo CHISTÈ 13 4 2 – – 19 pts

5th GER 600 Paul PIETZCKER and Linus von OPPEN 6 13 1 – – 20 pts

6th POL 164 Mikołaj STANIUL and Kuba SZTORCH 10 10 1 – – 21 pts

7th GER 369 Niklas ENGELMANN and Justus MICKAUSCH 2 8 11 – – 21 pts

8th DEN 7 Jonas WARRER and Jakob PRECHT 5 12 4 – – 21 pts

9th SUI 77 Sebastien SCHNEITER and Lucien CUJEAN 1 7 14 – – 22 pts

10th AUT 4 Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL 11 6 5 – – 22 pts

