RYA 2021 Dinghy Show will become a virtual event

The RYA Dinghy Show will become a virtual event for 2021 due to the current escalation of COVID-19.

Originally taking place over the weekend of 27-28 February at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, the RYA are now exploring the opportunities for dinghy sailing fans to enjoy highlights of the show from the safety of their homes.

RYA Director of Sport Development Alistair Dickson said:

We’re really disappointed that the RYA Dinghy Show won’t be taking place in Farnborough in February especially being the first year in a brand new venue.

Over the past few months the shows team have been hopeful and working hard to offer visitors a safe and successful Dinghy Show but due to the fast changing situation with the virus we can no longer achieve this in the traditional way.

105 companies had registered their interest to exhibit at the show in Farnborough which we are extremely grateful for.

We recently held a webinar consulting them ahead of this decision with a substantial majority preferring to postpone until 2022 to due to the high levels of uncertainty around what restrictions may still be in place in February 2021.

The RYA would like to take this opportunity to thank our stakeholders, exhibitors, visitors, contractors and the team at Farnborough for continuing to support us through this uncertain and ever-changing situation.

You will be able to find more information about the virtual RYA Dinghy Show as soon as the exciting line-up of speakers, exhibitor show offers, and interactive sessions is confirmed at www.dinghyshow.org.uk

Or follow us on Facebook or Twitter. Join in #DinghyShow

