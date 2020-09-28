ETNZ open Spark’s 5G technology to public and rivals

Spark Technology has launched its 5G Race Zone, an immersive multi-sensory experience at the ETNZ base in Wynyard Quarter, Auckland.

At the preview of Spark’s 5G network, before its launch in Auckland on the 1 October, the 5G Race Zone gives visitors (and rivals) the opportunity to feel, create, learn and even smell all things sailing – without getting on the water – by bringing together the best of sailing and technology in seven fully interactive zones.

Powered by Spark’s 5G technology and created alongside partner Emirates Team New Zealand (ETNZ), the 5G Race Zone is located at the ETNZ base in Wynyard Quarter, Auckland and is due to open to public on the 1 October.

Spark Technology Director Mark Beder says that from now until the America’s Cup in March 2021, Spark’s 5G Race Zone will provide Kiwis with the opportunity to get up close to the America’s Cup action, thanks to the unique applications of 5G technology.

Emirates Team New Zealand has been leveraging Spark’s 5G network to gain an edge in its America’s Cup preparation for several months now and while much of the team’s technology remains top secret, they have agreed to give the public a taste of how they’ve been preparing to defend the America’s Cup at the 5G Race Zone.

Visitors will be able to see daily visual representations of the wind particles on Waitemata Harbour and Hauraki Gulf, collected from NIWA.

They can also familiarise themselves with the America’s Cup course through a high-res projection of the Waitematā Harbour, showing wind, ocean currents and weather patterns that ETNZ analyse to make the boat go faster.

Visitors will receive a RFID lanyard on arrival at Spark’s 5G Race Zone to use as their digital companion to capture shareable photos and content from their tour.

The family-friendly experience is free to the public and bookings can be made