Harayda and Caffari win second Two-Handed Autumn Series race

James Harayda and Dee Caffari, racing the Sun Fast 3300, Gentoo, won the second race of the RORC IRC Two-Handed Autumn Series.

Gentoo took line honours in the 128nm race as well as the win on IRC corrected time.

Richard Palmer’s JPK 10.10 Jangada, raced by Jeremy Waitt and Shirley Robertson, was second, less than five minutes ahead of the Sun Fast 3200, Cora, raced by Tim Goodhew and Kelvin Matthews.



The overnight race was held in blustery conditions with about 25 knots from the north to north west.

The RORC Race Committee set a course taking in all points of sail and requiring strategic decisions, especially with regards to tidal current and also for wind shadow on the southside of the Isle of Wight.

The Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Two-Handed Autumn Series comes to a conclusion with the last race scheduled to start on Saturday 10 October.

Jangada leads the series, followed by Daniel Jones’ Sun Fast 3300 Wild Pilgrim. Rob Craigie & Deb Fish’s Sun Fast 3600 Bellino is third.

